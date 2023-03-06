Ashes of Thai cave boy scattered on river after his death at football academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ashes of Thai cave boy scattered on river after his death at football academy

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 4:07 pm
Family members, accompanied by monks and fellow mourners, release the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep in a makeshift boat, along with footballs and some of his prized possessions, into the Mekong River in Chiang Rai Province (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Family members, accompanied by monks and fellow mourners, release the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep in a makeshift boat, along with footballs and some of his prized possessions, into the Mekong River in Chiang Rai Province (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Family members, monks and friends watched from a boat as the ashes of one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand in 2018 were released into the Mekong River.

Duangphet Phromthep, 17, died last month while attending a football academy in England.

Duangphet’s ashes floated away in a makeshift vessel, along with footballs and some of his prized possessions, in an area of the river in Chiang Rai, the country’s northernmost province, at the Golden Triangle – where the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand meet – on Monday.

His body was cremated in a Buddhist ceremony in England in accordance with his family’s wishes.

A portrait of Duangphet Phromthep is seen at Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple in Chiang Rai province
A portrait of Duangphet Phromthep is seen at Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple in Chiang Rai province (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Phra Khru Prayut Chetiyanukarn, abbot of the province’s Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple who led the Buddhist funeral procession, said the location is where people often scatter the ashes of their family members.

He said the Golden Triangle “is believed to contain a Naga that helps protect and takes care (of the dead) for us”.

Nagas are serpent-like mystical creatures revered according to Thai Buddhist beliefs. The Mekong River is one of Asia’s longest, spanning almost 3,100 miles, and runs through several countries including China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos.

Duangphet, known as Dom, was found unconscious in his room on February 12 at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire.

He died in hospital two days later.

Adul Sam-on, a member of the Wild Boars football team rescued from a flooded cave 2018, gets on a boat with a football as the family members scatter the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep
Adul Sam-on, a member of the Wild Boars football team rescued from a flooded cave 2018, gets on a boat with a football as the family members scatter the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The cause of death has not been released to the public by coroners, but police said it was not believed to be suspicious.

Buddhist prayer sessions for Duangphet took place over the weekend at Wat Phra That Doi Wao in his hometown of Chiang Rai after his ashes arrived from Britain on Sunday.

The temple is less than six miles from Tham Luang cave, where Duangphet and 11 of his Wild Boar football teammates and their coach were trapped for more than two weeks before being safely guided out by expert cave divers in a miraculous effort which captured global interest.

Adul Sam-on, a former teammate who was trapped with him in 2018, arrived in Chiang Rai on Monday from New York, where he is studying, to say his final goodbyes to Duangphet, one of his closest friends.

“Even though today was the last day of the ceremony, I’m happy I made it,” Adul said. “We were so close. We were just like brothers.”

Duangphet was described by his friends and coaches as a talented and determined player.

“He was so good at football both technically and mentally,” said Anucha Ratchacote, 17, a former teammate of Duangphet at Vachiralai Bee School in Chiang Mai.

“He wanted to play for the national team and I think he was good enough.”

