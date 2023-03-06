Notre Dame set to reopen to public next December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Notre Dame set to reopen to public next December

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 4:30 pm
Notre Dame will reopen in December 2024 (Francois Mori/AP)
Notre Dame will reopen in December 2024 (Francois Mori/AP)

Notre Dame will reopen to visitors at the end of 2024 – less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said.

The French cathedral’s spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Jean-Louis Georgelin, said.

“The return of the spire in Paris’s sky will in my opinion be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame,” he said.

The reconstruction itself started last year after more than two years of work to make the monument stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it.

Authorities made the choice to rebuild the 12th century monument, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, the way it was before.

A worker stands on scaffolding during preliminary work inside Notre Dame
A worker stands on scaffolding during preliminary work inside Notre Dame (Philippe Lopez/Pool/AP)

That includes recreating the 315ft spire added in the 19th century by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc.

Meanwhile, an exhibition called Notre-Dame De Paris: At The Heart Of The Construction Site, will open to visitors on Tuesday in an underground facility in front of the cathedral.

Accessible for free, it highlights ongoing operations on the site and the expertise and skills of workers.

It also features remains from the fire and works of art from the cathedral.

Mr Georgelin said the cathedral will reopen next December, in line with the goal set by President Emmanuel Macron just after the fire — yet it will be too late for the Olympic Games, set for next summer.

“My job is to be ready to open this cathedral in 2024 and we will do it,” Mr Georgelin said.

People have a close look at Notre Dame as they visit the rebuilding site during Heritage Day in Paris in September 2022
People have a close look at Notre Dame as they visit the rebuilding site during Heritage Day in Paris in September 2022 (Michel Euler/AP)

“We are fighting every day for that and we are on a good path.”

This “means that the archbishop of the capital will be in a capacity again to celebrate the Catholic liturgy in his cathedral” and the monument will also “be open for tourists to visit”, he said.

Culture minister Rima Abdul-Malak said this does not mean all the renovation will be finished then. “There will still be some renovation work going on in 2025,” she said.

Meanwhile, the new exhibition near the cathedral will allow visitors, including those coming for the Olympics, “to live what could be this experience of visiting Notre Dame in a brand new way,” she said.

In addition to the free visit, a virtual reality show will allow paying visitors to dive into the history of the cathedral.

“That will help also tourism in Paris,” Ms Abdul-Malak added.

Everyday in the capital and across the country, about 1,000 people work to rebuild Notre Dame, Mr Georgelin said.

“The biggest challenge is to comply precisely every day to the planning we have done,” he said.

“We have a lot of different works to achieve: the framework, the painting, the stones, the vault, the organ, the stained glass and so on.”

Philippe Jost, managing director of the government agency overseeing the reconstruction, said the result “will be faithful to the original architecture” because “we are sticking to the vanished shapes of the cathedral” and “we are also sticking to the materials and construction methods” of medieval times.

“We don’t do concrete vaults that look like stone, we do stone vaults that we rebuild as they were built in the Middle Ages,” Mr Jost said, adding that the roof framework will also be made from oak like the original.

