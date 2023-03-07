Japan’s space agency forced to destroy H3 rocket after failed launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japan’s space agency forced to destroy H3 rocket after failed launch

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 8:44 am
An H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Centre (Kyodo News via AP)
An H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Centre (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan’s space agency was forced to destroy a new H3 rocket moments into its launch after the ignition for the second stage failed.

Coming three weeks after an aborted launch due to a separate glitch, the H3’s failure was a setback for Japan’s space programme — and possibly for its missile detection programme — and a disappointment for space fans who were rooting for Tuesday’s retrial.

The rocket was carrying an Advanced Land Observation Satellite, tasked primarily with Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and map making, and an experimental infrared sensor developed by the Defence Ministry that can monitor military activity including missile launches.

The H3 rocket with a white head blasted off and soared into the blue sky from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan as fans and local residents cheered.

Japan Rocket Failure
People watch from a field in Minamitane town in Kagoshima as an H3 rocket is launched (Kyodo News via AP)

The projectile followed its planned trajectory and the second stage separated as planned but the ignition failed, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

JAXA said it sent a command to destroy the rocket as there was no hope of the mission being completed. Officials are investigating the cause of the failure, and expected to give early findings at a news conference later on Tuesday.

The failure is the second in six months since a smaller Epsilon-series solid-fuelled rocket designed to launch scientific satellites failed in October.

The H3 launch had also been delayed for more than two years because of an engine development delay. During a launch attempt in February, an electrical glitch after the main engine ignition aborted the launch just before lift-off and narrowly saved the rocket.

Japan Rocket
The H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima (Kyodo News via AP)

The H3 rocket — Japan’s first new series in more than 22 years — was developed at a cost of 200 billion yen ($1.47 billion) by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as a successor to Japan’s H-2A rocket, which is due to retire after its upcoming 50th launch.

The H3, which is about 60m long, can carry larger payloads than the 53m H-2A.

But its launch cost has been slashed approximately in half to about 50 million yen ($368,000) by simplifying its design, manufacturing and operation in an effort to win more commercial launch customers. The hydrogen-fuelled main engine is newly developed and uses fewer parts by altering the combustion method.

The space launch business has become increasing competitive, with major players including SpaceX and Arianespace.

