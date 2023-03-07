Acute malnutrition among pregnant women surges in poorer countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Acute malnutrition among pregnant women surges in poorer countries

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 11:00 am
A Somali woman breastfeeds her child at a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Dollow (Jerome Delay/AP)
A Somali woman breastfeeds her child at a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Dollow (Jerome Delay/AP)

Acute malnutrition among pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers has increased by 25% in the past two years in 12 countries hard hit by rising food prices fuelled by the fighting in Ukraine, according to a United Nations report.

Surveys in 10 countries in Africa and two in the Middle East that are worst affected by the food crisis were used in a Unicef report, released on Tuesday, a day before International Women’s Day.

Poor nutrition in pregnant and breastfeeding women can lead to weak immunity and complications during pregnancy and birth. Some countries in sub-Saharan Africa have in previous studies recorded high infant mortality rates due to various complications.

Globally, 51 million children under two years old are too short for their age due to malnutrition, a condition called stunting, and half of these become stunted during pregnancy or within their first six months of life, the report states.

“Without urgent action from the international community, the consequences could last for generations to come,” Unicef executive director Catherine Russell said.

The affected girls and women have increased from 5.5 million in 2020 to 6.9 million in 2022 in Burkina Faso, Chad, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan, according to the report.

Unicef recommends increased nutrition assistance and supplying fortifications to highly consumed basic foods such as flour, cooking oil and salt to reduce micronutrient deficiencies.

Ensuring that pregnant and breastfeeding mothers have access to nutrition services and supplements has also been recommended in the report.

Some of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa have high rates of teenage pregnancies and low attendance at prenatal clinics.

Faith Kanini, 28, who lives in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, told The Associated Press she cannot afford to attend the prenatal clinics although it is recommended.

“I pay cash for the few clinics I have attended. It is expensive for me and I cannot pay the NHIF (state health) insurance monthly premiums because I am unemployed and I rely on friends and family,” the first-time mother-to-be said in a phone interview.

Women in poor households are twice as likely to be underweight as those from the wealthiest households, according to the Unicef report.

“South Asia and sub-Saharan African remain the epicentre of the nutrition crisis among adolescent girls and women, home to two in three adolescent girls and women suffering from underweight globally, and three in five adolescent girls and women with anaemia,” the report adds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Two children were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport
2
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
3
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
4
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
5
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Tuesday March 7
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for ‘giving his sister cheek’
7
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
8
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with the Readers' Ombudsman piece on how we choose photos after accidents/deaths and report on tragic incidents. Picture shows; P&J website on laptop, camera and pics of police signs. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 20/04/2022
Readers’ Ombudsman: We carefully consider photographs used when reporting on tragic incidents
9
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
10
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…

More from Press and Journal

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Bioenergy plants proposed near Elgin and Buckie
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
22-year-old MV Corran on Loch Linnhe will be getting replaced. Image: Allan Milligan/ DC Thomson.
'Ridiculous plan': Temporary weight restriction for Corran Ferry to come into force on March…
Oil rig at sea in sunset
Drillers warn politicians that North Sea rigs could be ‘lost for good’
Runners at the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon.
Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time
SGL Muir of Ord sign
Muir of Ord company says green freeport status will 'entice people' to Highlands
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months

Editor's Picks

Most Commented