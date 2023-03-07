Owner John W Henry insists commitment to Liverpool is ‘stronger than ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Owner John W Henry insists commitment to Liverpool is ‘stronger than ever’

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 12:20 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 1:27 pm
Liverpool owner John W Henry insists his Fenway Sports Group is fully committed to the club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool owner John W Henry insists his Fenway Sports Group is fully committed to the club (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry insists his commitment to the club is stronger than ever and will continue to “invest wisely” in the transfer market.

The 73-year-old American, as head of the Fenway Sports Group, reaffirmed an assertion he made last month that Liverpool was never put up for sale in November and the process was only designed to seek outside investment.

FSG has been criticised in some quarters for the lack of spending on players at a time when the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle, backed by new owners, are bolstering their squads.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shake hands with owner John W. Henry
Liverpool principal owner John W Henry insists his Fenway Sports Group’s commitment to the club is stronger than ever (Adam Davy/PA)

A perfect storm was created this season with Jurgen Klopp’s side underperforming for the first six months of the campaign and – with even the Premier League top four looking a difficult ask – scrutiny fell on the lack of investment in an ageing midfield, which was seen as the primary issue.

Klopp has spoken about a refresh coming in the summer when several players will be out of contract but, with the club making England international Jude Bellingham their primary target, the fee needed to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund could well exceed £100million.

It is not the only signing Liverpool need to make and the cost of a rebuild was partly the reason FSG started looking outwardly for new money, but even if that search is successful, Henry said it would not lead to the type of spending seen at Chelsea, who have splashed out in excess of £500million since last summer.

“While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club,” Henry told the Liverpool Echo.

“That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club.

“Investment in the club is never for the short term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time.

“We’ve seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.

“At the same time we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand.

“These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club.

“In regard to Liverpool Football Club, our commitment remains stronger than ever.”

Things have taken up upturn on the pitch with Sunday’s 7-0 win over Manchester United a fourth win in a five-game unbeaten run which has provided the platform for the club to move into the top four with victory in Saturday’s early kick-off at Bournemouth.

“We’re in the right direction, to say the least, step by step but we need to keep making these steps as well, keep being resilient and keep these performances going as well,” said midfielder Harvey Elliott.

“We shouldn’t doubt ourselves. We’re still good enough and we can still beat these teams and that’s exactly what we’ll be looking to do between now and the end of the season.”

The 19-year-old, who has featured in every Liverpool match this season, was handed the responsibility of playing against United and responded with arguably his best game since arriving in the summer of 2019.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino
Harvey Elliott admits he will be sorry to see Roberto Firmino leave (Steve Welsh/PA

While he joined from Fulham as a forward, he has been reinvented as a midfielder by Klopp but the teenager admits he has learned plenty from departing forward Roberto Firmino.

“Roberto is amazing as a player and a person. He has helped me out massively. He always has a smile on his face no matter the situation and for me he’s been a big help, trying to learn things off him and he’s one of a kind,” added Elliott.

Firmino will bring to an end eight years at the club when his contract expires in the summer and his team-mate admits he will leave a huge hole.

“Wherever he goes next in his career, that team is going to be truly blessed with an amazing human being and an amazing player,” he said.

“It’s upsetting for him to go and we will wish him well but there are still a few more games left of the season so we’re not thinking about that.

“We just need to make sure that we get what we need to do done and we can say our goodbyes at the end of the season which is going to be an emotional one.”

