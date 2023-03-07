Volunteer medic, 29, buried in Ukraine after being killed by Russian shelling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Volunteer medic, 29, buried in Ukraine after being killed by Russian shelling

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 5:55 pm
Mourners gather for the funeral of 29 year old Yana Rikhlitska, a Ukrainian army medic killed in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine (Thibault Camus/AP)
Mourners gather for the funeral of 29 year old Yana Rikhlitska, a Ukrainian army medic killed in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine (Thibault Camus/AP)

A volunteer medic has been buried in Ukraine after being killed by Russian shelling.

Yana Rikhlitska, 29, died alongside another medic as they shuttled between a field hospital and the frontline.

“She was really friendly and kind,” said Viktor Fateyev, 39, a colleague from the IT company where she worked in the HR department.

“She was like a mother to everyone. She was the focus point everyone gathered around.”

Ms Rikhlitska was filmed by journalists just over a week ago as she helped treat wounded soldiers in the field hospital outside Bakhmut, which Russia forces have pulverised during a three-sided assault to seize the city in eastern Ukraine.

Mourners hug each other during the funeral of Yana Rikhlitska, a Ukrainian army medic killed in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine
Mourners hug each other during the funeral of Yana Rikhlitska, a Ukrainian army medic killed in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine (Thibault Camus/AP)

At her funeral on Tuesday, her mother’s cries of anguish pierced the cold morning air as mourners – who had fought back tears – held them no longer.

“Oh, Yana. Oh, my daughter,” Olena Rikhlitska cried.

“My baby. My little one.”

Those gathered for the service, in Ms Rikhlitska’s home city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, remembered a person full of vitality and spurred on by a lifelong drive to help others.

Ms Rikhlitska was in Brazil just before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.

She spent a few months in the South American country practicing capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art, Mr Fateyev said, clutching a bunch of yellow tulips as he waited to pay his respects at the funeral.

She flew home after the invasion, he said, and straight away began fundraising and working as a volunteer for troops to help the Ukrainian defence effort.

Mourners gather next to the body of Ms Rikhlitska
Mourners gather next to the body of Ms Rikhlitska (Thibault Camus/AP)

It was not long before she decided to become a frontline medic.

Mr Fateyev saw Ms Rikhlitska featured in the Associated Press’s video report when it aired and posted it in a group chat of her co-workers.

“Everyone was so excited,” he said.

“And then, the next day…”

Tetiana Obraztsova, 30, a member of a volunteer combat medic group who met Ms Rikhlitska in September, said Ms Rikhlitska ferried humanitarian aid to Bakhmut even before she became a medic.

Russia has been trying to capture the city for six months.

“She did all that she could, right from the start of the full-scale war,” Ms Obraztsova said.

Fellow volunteer Anastasia Muzyka, 29, recalled Ms Rikhlitska as bright, kind and indefatigable.

“She was fiery, in a good way. She was so dedicated. It was like she was never tired,” Ms Muzyka said.

In combat, eventually even soldiers need to rest, she added. “But not Yara. She was always there, helping everyone.”

Olena Rikhlitska, second right, mother of Yana Rikhlitska cries during the funeral
Olena Rikhlitska, second right, mother of Yana Rikhlitska cries during the funeral (Thibault Camus/AP)

It was during her volunteer work in August that she met her future husband, Oleksandr, who was in the Ukrainian army.

Amid the noise of war, their love blossomed and the couple married on December 31.

“She was fire, the fire that cannot be extinguished.” said Oleksandr, who would only give his first name.

Childhood friend Snizhana Zaliubivska, 28, remembered Ms Rikhlitska showing a desire to help even as a little girl.

The two had lost touch in recent years, but Ms Zaliubivska was devastated to hear of her friend’s death.

“It wasn’t a surprise that she was volunteering. She was a true patriot of the country,” she said.

“She would never refuse anyone. She was always helping everyone who would ask.”

Draped with the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, Ms Rikhlitska’s coffin was taken to the military section of the local cemetery and opened.

Ashen-faced, her mother gently stroked her daughter’s cheek and kissed her one last time.

“No, no,” she cried as the coffin was carried to the grave and lowered to the sound of a gun salute.

Only the support of her husband, Mykola, and another relative prevented her from falling to the ground.

Behind them, row upon row of Ukrainian flags fluttered above the graves of the war dead, snapping in the breeze.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th May '20 Jim McNaught 76 Birch Drive, Maryburgh, Rossshire who hs a holiday caravan at the Parkdean Lochloy Caravan Park in Nairn but is in dispute over this years payments.
Man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
5
Popular Robbie Stewart, who ran Aristocats Cattery in Insch.
Death of 71-year-old Aristocats Cattery boss Robbie Stewart of Insch
6
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
11
9
Iqbal Mohamed at his Oban shop.
Oban employment crisis? Businesses desperate for summer season staff as Brexit and ‘zero interest’…
10
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed

More from Press and Journal

Richard Mcallister has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal launched to help trace missing Aberdeen man
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
SUBSIDISED: Farmers will benefit from vaccinating sheep. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Protect flock through test and vaccine
SUCKLER HERDS: Scottish farms raise fewer than 400,000 cows now - a figure that is 'absolutely tiny' in world terms.
Farmers deliver damning verdict on official party
Breaking news logo
A96 closed east of Huntly due to nine-vehicle collision
The coldest March temperature in over 10 years was recorded last night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drivers urged to remain cautious amid icy conditions following coldest night in March in…
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin aiming for perfect run-in but face Fraserburgh test
To go with story by Garrett Stell. St Margaret's celebrates International Women's Day Picture shows; Historical photos from St Margaret's. Aberdeen. Supplied by St Margaret's School for Girls Date; Unknown
'Every day is International Women's Day' at St Margaret’s School for Girls
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead's fortunes after penning new deal
Joe McCabe got Buckie's third.
Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe's dismissal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented