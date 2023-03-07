Ukraine calls on Academy to review Top Gun: Maverick’s Oscars eligibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukraine calls on Academy to review Top Gun: Maverick’s Oscars eligibility

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 6:37 pm
Ukraine calls on Academy to review Top Gun: Maverick’s Oscars eligibility (Ian West/PA)
Ukraine calls on Academy to review Top Gun: Maverick’s Oscars eligibility (Ian West/PA)

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) has called on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to “review the eligibility” of Top Gun: Maverick for this year’s Oscars, due to the film’s alleged ties with a Russian oligarch.

In an open letter published online on Tuesday, the UWC urged the organisation to be “vigilant” against “any attempts to influence Hollywood and American society”.

It comes less than a week before the 95th Academy Awards, which are due to take place on March 12.

Among this year’s nominees is Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel, which has earned six Oscar nods, including one for best picture.

A recent report by the Los Angeles Times detailed the film’s alleged funding ties to Dmitry Rybolovlev, a Russian oligarch who has been sanctioned by Ukraine.

According to the UWC, Mr Rybolovlev’s involvement with the film was not publicly disclosed.

“There is good reason to believe that his involvement may have led to censorship on behalf of the Kremlin,” the organisation said, noting that unlike the first Top Gun film, no direct or indirect reference to Russia is made.

In a letter addressed to Academy president Janet Yang and members of the board of governors, the UWC called for “appropriate action” against films with Russian involvement.

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel is up for six Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine around the world are grateful to the Academy for its long-standing support of Ukraine,” the letter said.

“We were moved by the moment of silence showing solidarity with Ukraine at last year’s Academy Awards and by the various tributes made by Academy members.

“As they enter the second year of defending the families against Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainians are grateful to receive this important support from such a high-profile and influential institution.”

The letter went on to detail the UWC’s “serious concerns” over Russian influence in Hollywood.

“Rybolovlev’s funding of Top Gun: Maverick was not publicly disclosed and there is good reason to believe that his involvement may have led to censorship on behalf of the Kremlin,” the letter said.

“Contrary to the original film, Top Gun: Maverick makes no direct or indirect reference to Russia. This is hardly a coincidence.

“Hollywood must be vigilant and transparent of Russian money being used to further pro-Kremlin censorship.”

The UWC called for the Academy to “explicitly reject films with any direct or indirect investments by Russian oligarchs or other enablers of Russia’s genocidal war on Ukraine”.

It also said the eligibility of Top Gun: Maverick should be reviewed and a “strong statement” should be issued by the Academy at the ceremony condemning the war.

“Together we can make a difference to stop Russia’s war crimes against the Ukrainian people,” said the letter, signed by UWC president Paul Grod.

The Academy has been contacted for comment.

The 95th Academy Awards are due to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Most Commented