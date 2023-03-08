Sudan general says military leaders are clinging to power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sudan general says military leaders are clinging to power

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 4:56 am
(AP, File)
(AP, File)

A powerful paramilitary commander has slammed Sudan’s ruling generals, saying they oppose stepping down to allow for a democratic transition under a civilian administration.

General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said his conflict with other military leaders, which has become public in recent weeks, is centred on the issue of handing over power to civilians.

“We are against anyone who wants to be a dictator,” he told RSF troops at a military base in the capital of Khartoum.

Sudan was plunged into chaos after a military coup removed a Western-backed government in October 2021, stalling its short-lived transition to democracy after nearly three decades of autocratic rule under president Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan Russia
The dispute between Mr Dagalo and other military generals has escalated in recent weeks (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

The coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of Mr al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Under mounting pressure, the generals and pro-democracy groups reached an initial agreement in December that would allow the formation of a civilian government.

Other groups, including rebels, opposed the deal and internationally backed talks were still ongoing to have them join the Framework Agreement, a condition the military has set to hand over power to civilians.

The dispute between Mr Dagalo and other military generals has escalated in recent weeks. The RSF commander, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, has recently become critical of other military leaders, partly over the issue of handing power to civilians but also over the incorporation of his powerful force into the military as stated in the Framework Agreement.

The rhetoric has fuelled concerns of possible clashes between the military and Mr Dagalo’s paramilitary force, best known for its scorched-earth campaigns in the Darfur conflict, and its leading role in the June 2019 deadly break-up of a protest camp outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum.

In his speech, Mr Dagalo played down any tensions between his forces and the military as an institution.

“There is no problem between the military and the Rapid Support (Forces),” he told cheering RSF troops. “We want to achieve a true democratic transition. We want this country to rise.”

Mr Dagalo did not offer evidence to support his claim that the country’s military leaders are opposed to handing over power to civilians.

But his comments on Tuesday were apparently referring to general Abdel-Fattah Burhan, chairman of the ruling sovereign council.

A spokesman for the military did not answer calls seeking comment. Mr Burhan has previously said they were ready to hand over power once civilians settle their disputes.

Both Mr Burhan and Mr Dagalo, who is also the deputy chairman of the sovereign council, led the 2021 coup. However, Mr Dagalo has in recent months sought to reinvent his public image and that of his forces.

He portrayed himself as a defender of the restoration of democratic transition, describing the coup as a “mistake”.

In his speech on Tuesday, Mr Dagalo said that foreign countries including wealthy Gulf monarchies and European governments have made restoring the democratic transition a condition for resuming assistance to Sudan.

Many foreign governments and international institutions ceased providing aid to Sudan following the coup and have pressed Mr Burhan and Mr Dagalo to rescind their grip on power.

“Any party we ask to support Sudan, it tells us: after the formation of the civilian government,” he said.

