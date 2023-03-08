Marcus Rashford rubbishes ‘nonsense’ claim Manchester United gave up at Anfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Marcus Rashford rubbishes ‘nonsense’ claim Manchester United gave up at Anfield

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 1:17 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 1:23 pm
Marcus Rashford has hit back at suggestions Manchester United gave up during Sunday’s 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Marcus Rashford has hit back at suggestions Manchester United gave up during Sunday’s 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Marcus Rashford has rubbished “nonsense” suggestions that Manchester United gave up in Sunday’s humiliating loss at Liverpool.

Things have been looking up at Old Trafford this season and the sense of progress was underlined by ending February with first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era.

But just a week on from lifting the Carabao Cup came a crushing capitulation at rivals Liverpool, who inflicted a 7-0 defeat on the shell-shocked Red Devils, having only been one goal ahead at half-time.

It equalled United’s heaviest ever competitive defeat and led some to suggest the team gave up during a shambolic second-half display.

Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield
Manchester United suffered their heaviest ever Premier League loss on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We didn’t give up – that’s nonsense,” Rashford said. “We were unorganised, yeah. Communication was bad, yeah, that’s why we conceded the goals.

“But it comes down to the fact I believe that everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the principles in and out of possession too much.

“I felt like the forwards were trying to press as just the forwards unit – we weren’t connected with the midfield. Then the same with the midfield and defence.

“We were trying to get a grip of the game when it was 2-0 and 3-0. We were talking but I don’t think we were really in agreement of what to do.

“Listen, it’s happened and the only thing we can do is learn from it and move on.

“So, I’m happy and grateful that we have another game quickly because we have an opportunity to take a step forward from the last game and put it behind us.”

Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield
Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (right) looks dejected after the final whistle (Peter Byrne/PA)

United return to action on Thursday evening at Old Trafford, where Real Betis are the visitors in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Rashford said on social media that United cannot let the 7-0 loss “define our season” and echoed Ten Hag’s comments about pressing reset and producing a reaction in Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

“Liverpool versus United is a unique game,” the homegrown star said. “It doesn’t matter about form, it doesn’t matter about individuals’ form.

“It’s a special game of football that’s just decided in the 95 minutes you are on the pitch.

“Going in at half-time, it could have been a different game. I mean, I missed a chance from Luke Shaw’s pass at 0-0. That could have been 1-0.

Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield
Marcus Rashford (right) rued a missed chance to put the visitors ahead in the first half (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We had two or three other opportunities. We probably should have gone into half-time leading, but we were down 1-0 and we weren’t in a bad position.

“We felt like we could still go there and create chances in the second half.

“But it’s Liverpool – they can take the game away from you and that’s what happened.

“Like the boss said, it’s about resetting now. That’s all we can do. There’s no point dwelling on what happened because we can’t change it.

“So, yeah, we just press the reset button, go back to the basics and give 100 per cent again to try and win the game on Thursday.”

Britain Soccer Premier League
Manchester United’s stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes was criticised after the loss (Jon Super/AP)

Rashford said losing to Liverpool by any scoreline “cuts deep” and, like his manager, threw his support by under-fire Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese skippered the side on Sunday and has faced intense criticism for his attitude as much as performance in the Anfield annihilation.

“I love playing with Bruno, as you can imagine,” Rashford said. “I think, for a forward like me, he’s a perfect player to play with.

“He’s been a good leader for us even when he’s not been captain, which is always a good sign.

“He’s helped other players become better leaders and the reality of it is we can’t be a well-organised team with just one leader being the captain.

“He’s done a lot for us in terms of bringing his leadership skills in and that was from the moment he arrived (in January 2020).

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Bruno. Like the manager said, nobody’s perfect.

“Sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things that are a little bit out of character but, listen, I 100 per cent support Bruno and am behind him.

“I think as a team we have to support him because he’s a fantastic player and, like the boss said, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in if he wasn’t playing games for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
5
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
6
Aberdeenshire councillors will meet to agree how to cut £67m from their yearly budget on Thursday. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire budget: Guide to the ‘high risk’ council plans to save £67m
7
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
18
9
Robert Merchant stole money from a Banchory carwash using a crowbar. Image: Facebook.
Carwash crowbar thief caught red-handed with bags of stolen jewellery
10
Another weather warning of snow and ice has been issued. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Coldest night in March for more than 10 years recorded – with another snow…

More from Press and Journal

Dante Polvara. Image SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara makes loan switch to US second-tier team Charleston Battery
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project will be returning in May. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project plans on returning to Shiprow in May
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway. Image: Supplied.
'Most significant disruption to patient services since pandemic': NHS boss hits out at Loganair…
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
The three River Dee ambassadors are Al Peake, Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger. Image: Kim Cessford / River Dee Trust.
Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger to promote River Dee's work to save under-threat…
26/07/19 BETFRED CUP (GROUP C) ELGIN CITY vs HIBERNIAN (0-2) BOROUGH BRIGGS - ELGIN A General View of Borough Briggs
Elgin City striker told police he knew friends were betting on booking, fraud trial…
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
eden court
Eden Court to host event to help people hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
Peat and Diesel are the second headliner to be announced for Tall Ships in Shetland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This is a great opportunity': Peat and Diesel confirmed as second headliner for Tall…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented