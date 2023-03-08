Spurs boss Antonio Conte says ‘it is not the right day to speak about the future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte says ‘it is not the right day to speak about the future’

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 11:45 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 11:48 pm
Antonio Conte watched Tottenham exit the Champions League following a 1-0 aggregate defeat to AC Milan (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte watched Tottenham exit the Champions League following a 1-0 aggregate defeat to AC Milan (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte gave no assurances over his own future and insisted he cannot create a “miracle” after he watched Spurs’ season spiral further out of control with a Champions League exit to AC Milan.

Milan earned the stalemate they needed to progress 1-0 on aggregate following their last-16 first-leg victory in the San Siro last month with Spurs mustering only two shots on target and ending the tie with 10 men after Cristian Romero’s 77th-minute sending off.

It capped off a disastrous seven days for Tottenham, who exited the FA Cup last week away to Championship outfit Sheffield United and lost at Wolves on Saturday to let slip their grip on fourth place in the Premier League.

Those results along with Conte’s health problems, after he had his gallbladder removed on February 1, have accelerated speculation that the Italian’s tenure is coming to an end and he was cagey about how the coming months looked when quizzed on this latest blow for the north London club.

Harry Kane
This season will be Tottenham’s 15th in a row without a trophy (John Walton/PA)

“This is not the right day to speak about the future but I have a contract with Tottenham and then Tottenham know very well which is my thought and at end of season we will meet and make a decision,” Conte said.

“I have a great relationship with my chairman (Daniel Levy), with Fabio Paratici but it doesn’t mean I don’t tell them which is my vision you understand? Then we will see.

“Now we have to finish the season. I have a contract until June. I am happy to work in Tottenham but at the end will make a decision OK but the club knows very well which is my vision, which are my thoughts about the situation.”

This fixture was Conte’s first back on the touchline since the first leg in Milan after doctors ordered him to rest for two-and-a-half weeks having rushed his return from gallbladder surgery.

While the 53-year-old looked closer to his usual animated self on the sideline, his team produced a limp first-half display and were duly booed off at the break lucky to be level after Junior Messias squandered a fine early opportunity for the visitors.

Tottenham improved in trademark fashion in the second half but still struggled to create opportunities and when Mike Maignan denied Harry Kane’s stoppage-time header, the hosts’ European journey for another campaign was finished and it confirmed a 15th consecutive trophyless season for the club.

Conte added: “The reality is we are out from the FA Cup and now Champions League. Yeah, what I can say is we are working. We are working to try to improve and to go step by step but if someone think in one day, two day, one year, you start to win? It is difficult.

“I know to win you have to build, you need time and to go step by step and to accept this type of defeat. This defeat because I think Sheffield United was unacceptable but today, for the opponent, for the trophy we play, I don’t like to lose but it can happen during a path to this situation, especially I repeat because last season don’t forget we play Conference League and two years ago Europa League.

“I am really sorry for the fans, I am really sorry but we cannot invite the win. This is important to know this. We cannot invite the win or hope for a miracle one day that a trophy go into our training ground or pitch.

AC Milan celebrate
AC Milan progressed (John Walton/PA)

“We have to build and have patience. I understand for the fans, they don’t have patience because for a long time Tottenham is not winning but what I can promise is we continue to work really hard for this club to continue to improve and then we see what happen.”

Spurs’ sorrow was delight for Milan, who secured a quarter-final berth in this competition for the first time since 2012.

Manager Stefano Pioli said: “Yes absolutely we deserved to go through.

“We outdid our opponents in both games. They are a tough team to play against but our mental attitude was really good, really strong. We never gave up and this is something we need to take into our league games.”

