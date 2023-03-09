Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 5:11 am
(Vadim Belikov/AP)
(Vadim Belikov/AP)

Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian officials and media said.

Ukrainian officials said residential buildings were hit but did not immediately say if there were casualties.

Air raid sirens wailed for hours across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, where residents were jolted out of bed by explosions.

It was not immediately clear how many missiles had struck targets in Kyiv, or whether the sounds were missiles being intercepted by defence systems, which were activated in multiple regions of the country.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian servicemen walk on a street in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were reported in the city’s Holosiivskyi district and emergency services were heading there.

In eastern Ukraine, 15 missiles struck Kharkiv and the outlying northeastern region, hitting residential buildings, according to Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

He promised to reveal more details about the scale of the damage or any casualties in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

“Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the crosshairs of the occupants,” he said in a Telegram post.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram that there were “problems with electricity” in some parts of the city.

The governor of the southern Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, also reported strikes on Odesa, saying that energy facilities and residential buildings were hit.

Russia Ukraine War
Servicemen carry the coffin of a Ukrainian serviceman (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“The second wave is expected right now, so I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters!” Mr Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian Railways reported power outages in certain areas. Five trains were delayed by more than one hour, and 10 trains were delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Preventive emergency power cuts were applied in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions, supplier DTEK said. Mr Klitschko says 15% of the capital’s energy consumers were without power due to the emergency power cuts.

More explosions were reported in the northern city of Chernihiv and the western Lviv region, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne. Ukrainian media also reported explosions in the western regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil.

Russia has been hitting Ukraine with these massive missile attacks since last October. Initially, the barrages targeting the country’s energy infrastructure took place weekly, plunging the entire cities into darkness, but became more spread out in time, with commentators speculating that Moscow may be saving up ammunition.

The last massive barrage took place on February 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fordoun serious crash
Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near Aberdeenshire village
2
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
5
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
6
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
7
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
8
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
9
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts
10
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

More from Press and Journal

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
All you need to know about P&J Live show this weekend - Cirque, ABBA…
Coastguards received the call for help at 4.50am. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Person airlifted from fishing boat near Peterhead
Fordoun serious crash
Two men in hospital with 'serious injuries' following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
snow and ice
Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue
Many schools in the Highlands are closed again today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In full: The list of schools closed on Thursday March 9
CR0039815 The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, pics of the facilities and oil rigs in the firth. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland's pressing poverty problem
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones

Editor's Picks

Most Commented