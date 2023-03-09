China’s Xi wants faster strengthening of military after diplomat’s US warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China’s Xi wants faster strengthening of military after diplomat’s US warning

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 8:37 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force (Li Gang/Xinhua/AP)
China’s leader Xi Jinping has called for “more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards”.

His comments in a speech come days after a top diplomat warned of the growing possibility of conflict with the US unless Washington alters course.

China must maximise its “national strategic capabilities” in a bid to “systematically upgrade the country’s overall strength to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realise strategic objectives,” Mr Xi said on Wednesday.

His remarks to delegates in the ceremonial parliament representing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, and the paramilitary People’s Armed Police were carried by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Mr Xi issued a series of calls to accelerate the build-up of self-reliance in science and technology, bolster strategic capabilities in emergency fields, make industrial and supply chains more resilient and make national reserves “more capable of safeguarding national security”.

The programme laid out by Mr Xi dovetails with a number of national strategies already underway, including the Made In China 2025 campaign to make the nation dominant in 10 key fields, from integrated circuits to aerospace, and a decades-old campaign for civilian-military integration in the economy.

Mr Xi also mentioned the need for “achieving the goals for the centenary of the PLA in 2027”, a date by which, according to some US observers, China intends to have the capability of conquering self-governing Taiwan, an American ally, by military means.

China has defined the centenary goals in mostly vague terms, such as greater “informatisation” and raising the PLA to “world-class standards”.

China needs to build “a strong system of strategic deterrent forces, raise the presence of combat forces in new domains and of new qualities and deeply promote combat-oriented military training”, according to a speech Mr Xi gave last year.

On Tuesday, foreign minister Qin Gang warned in unusually stark terms about the possibility of US-China frictions leading to something more dire.

“If the United States does not hit the brake but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there surely will be conflict and confrontation,” Mr Qin said in his first press conference since taking up his post last year.

“Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity,” he added.

That echoed remarks made by Mr Xi on Monday which seemed to underscore Chinese frustration with US restrictions on access to technology and its support for Taiwan and regional military blocs in unusually blunt terms.

“Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented grave challenges to our nation’s development,” Mr Xi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency.

A State Department spokesman, Ned Price, responded by saying Washington wants to “coexist responsibly” within the global trade and political system and has no intention of suppressing China.

“This is not about containing China. This is not about suppressing China. This is not about holding China back,” Mr Price said in Washington.

“We want to have that constructive competition that is fair” and “doesn’t veer into that conflict”, he added.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, General Laura Richardson, commander of the US Southern Command, which is responsible for South America and the Caribbean, gave evidence before the House Armed Services Committee that China and Russia are “malign actors” who are “aggressively exerting influence over our democratic neighbours”.

China is “spreading its malign influence, wielding its economic might and conducting grey zone activities to expand its military and political access and influence,” Ms Richardson said.

“This is a strategic risk that we can’t accept or ignore,” she added.

Among other activities, China has built a massive embassy in the Bahamas, just 50 miles off the coast of Florida.

“Presence and proximity absolutely matter and a stable and secure western Hemisphere is critical to homeland defence,” Ms Richardson said.

