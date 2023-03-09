JPMorgan sues former executive over ties to Epstein sex abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JPMorgan sues former executive over ties to Epstein sex abuse

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 8:59 am
Jes Staley is being sued by JPMorgan Chase (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jes Staley is being sued by JPMorgan Chase (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

JPMorgan Chase is suing its former executive Jes Staley – alleging he helped to hide Jeffrey Epstein’s years-long sex abuse and trafficking in order to keep the financier as a client.

The New York bank wants to hold Mr Staley personally liable for any financial penalties JPMorgan may have to pay in two related cases.

It also wants to force Mr Staley to repay wages he earned during the time he was allegedly aware of the abuse and repeatedly “personally observed” Epstein’s behaviour.

“In light of Staley’s intentional and outrageous conduct in failing to disclose pertinent information and abandoning (JPMorgan’s) interests in favour of his own and Epstein’s personal interests, (the bank) is entitled to punitive damages,” JPMorgan said in its lawsuit.

Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein was found dead after being accused of multiple sex offences (US Department of Justice/PA)

A lawyer for Mr Staley had no comment.

JPMorgan’s case was filed after the bank was sued by the government of the US Virgin Islands, as well as by a woman identified as Jane Doe, who was allegedly abused by Epstein.

Those claims say JPMorgan should have seen evidence of Epstein’s sex trafficking and knowingly benefited from it.

Previous lawsuits have shown Mr Staley and Epstein exchanged hundreds of emails and text messages over the years, and they were seen to have a close relationship that went beyond the professional relationship a banker would have with a wealthy client.

The bank continues to deny the allegations in its lawsuit but appears to allege Mr Staley may have committed sexual assault.

It notes in its lawsuit that the anonymous Ms Doe described a “powerful financial executive” who could “use his clout within JP Morgan to make Epstein untouchable”.

Jes Staley
Jes Staley left his new job last year after a report into his past links with Epstein (Barclays/PA)

The bank says the financial executive was Mr Staley.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges accusing him of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then abusing them at his homes in Florida and New York.

He was found dead in jail on August 10 that year aged 66. His death was ruled a suicide.

Mr Staley left JPMorgan in 2013 to become CEO of London-based bank Barclays.

He resigned last year after a report by British regulators into his past links with Epstein.

