NY Jets tight end CJ Uzomah impressed by British NFL knowledge on London trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

NY Jets tight end CJ Uzomah impressed by British NFL knowledge on London trip

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 9:47 am
New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah has been impressed by British NFL knowledge (New York Jets handout)
New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah has been impressed by British NFL knowledge (New York Jets handout)

New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah admits he was blown away by British knowledge of American football after encountering expert NFL fans on his trip to London.

Gridiron’s global reach has expanded ever since 103,467 fans packed Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca in 2005 to watch the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers contest the first regular-season game held outside the United States.

It would prove the catalyst for the launch, two years later, of the league’s inaugural International Series, when the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at Wembley en route to winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s incredible. Meeting different people, coming over here the knowledge is a lot more than I thought to be honest,” Uzomah told the PA news agency.

“It’s been very fun to be able to meet the people that I’ve been able to meet and talk football to the people I’ve been able to talk to, because it’s not asking questions about rules or why is this, that or the other happening. It’s in-depth conversations about the sport itself, so it’s been fun.”

Uzomah was in London to help launch the Jets and Bears NFL Girls Flag League, the first UK all girls’ competition of its kind, with 100 girls aged 12-14 set to compete across five weeks beginning in April.

The 30-year-old American, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft, has been a diehard Chelsea fan ever since high school when the Blues became his go-to team playing FIFA.

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
CJ Uzomah was in attendance as Chelsea defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek (John Walton/PA)

Uzomah had been to London before, but he had not been inside Stamford Bridge until Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, an experience he describes as “a dream”.

Should Graham Potter need an advocate he could do worse than Uzomah, who suggested – like the under-pressure Blues boss has amid calls for his sacking – that transformation sometimes requires patience.

He said: “You’re adding new players in who are trying to fit into the culture and that is going to take time. Sometimes it takes time to be able to build that. In my career there have been multiple new coaches who have taken three years and then you go to the Super Bowl. You wait two years, and then you’re in the Super Bowl.

“I think we give him time and I think everyone needs to understand that you can’t change a team overnight.”

Uzomah also had a chance to visit Chelsea’s Cobham training facility, where he watched a girls school and under-21 training session, and also got a chance to meet England internationals Mason Mount and Fran Kirby.

The NFL has in recent years worked hard to improve gender diversity across its ranks, and in 2022 hosted its sixth annual Women’s Careers in Football Forum, which connects women with careers across the game. Its graduates include Jennifer King, the league’s first black female coach and Salli Clavelle, the NFL’s first black female scout.

Last summer, the Cleveland Browns appointed Catherine Raiche as assistant general manager and vice-president of football operations, a role she previously held with the Philadelphia Eagles – maintaining her status as the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

The Racial and Gender Report Card by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) also found that at the beginning of the 2022 season, the NFL had 15 women in coaching roles, the most ever in any professional men’s league covered by its research.

TIDES’ study also revealed an all-time high percentage, 41.3, were employed in the NFL League Office, while women held 24.3 per cent of all executive leadership positions across NFL clubs.

“I think it’s a lot tougher [for women],” Uzomah admitted, adding, “the first to do anything is always the toughest, and to be able to take the initiative and say this is my passion, this is what I wanted to do and I’m going to do it, I love the NFL, I love football, I want to be able to be involved in this – that was the initial challenge but I think those barriers have been slammed to the ground.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fordoun serious crash
Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near Aberdeenshire village
2
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
5
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
6
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
7
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
8
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
9
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts
10
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

More from Press and Journal

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
All you need to know about P&J Live show this weekend - Cirque, ABBA…
Coastguards received the call for help at 4.50am. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Person airlifted from fishing boat near Peterhead
Fordoun serious crash
Two men in hospital with 'serious injuries' following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
snow and ice
Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue
Many schools in the Highlands are closed again today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In full: The list of schools closed on Thursday March 9
CR0039815 The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, pics of the facilities and oil rigs in the firth. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland's pressing poverty problem
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones

Editor's Picks

Most Commented