Fikayo Tomori keen to do his talking on pitch as he eyes possible England recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Fikayo Tomori keen to do his talking on pitch as he eyes possible England recall

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 12:02 pm
AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori was man of the match as his side knocked Spurs out of the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)
AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori was man of the match as his side knocked Spurs out of the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori wants to do his talking on the pitch as he targets a possible England recall.

The former Chelsea centre-half put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Serie A side sent Tottenham crashing out of the Champions League, with their goalless draw in north London enough to earn a 1-0 aggregate win in the last 16.

Tomori and his team-mates kept Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison quiet as they booked a quarter-final spot with ease, and his performance is sure to make England boss Gareth Southgate sit up and take notice ahead of next week’s squad announcement for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 25-year-old has admitted he was disappointed at being overlooked for the World Cup squad and wants to continue performing well for Milan.

“This season at times I haven’t really done what I wanted to in terms of performances,” he said. “As a team we are not in the same position as last season, but obviously Napoli are having a great season.

“Nights like this for me personally and for the team we can build on and we have demonstrated how well we can play.

“Not only to outsiders but to ourselves as well. It is something to build on.

“But honestly I haven’t really been thinking about England. I have just been thinking about training every day as well as I can, trying to keep my levels as high as possible. Yeah, just trying to focus on playing well. Whatever happens with the national team happens.

Tomori's display against Harry Kane could stand him in good stead ahead of next week's England squad announcement
Tomori’s display against Harry Kane could stand him in good stead ahead of next week’s England squad announcement (John Walton/PA)

“I always try to do my best. There was a disappointment not going to the World Cup but that’s football, sometimes it happens. You just have to move on.

“Nights like this, after the work we have done the whole season at Milan, this is what I play football for. Honestly, day-to-day I am not thinking about the national team, whenever that happens then it’s on your mind because you’re thinking about it.

“But I am focused on Milan and what I am doing day-to-day and trying to replicate what I am doing and go past the levels I have reached.”

After 16 years at Chelsea, Tomori swapped England for Italy in 2021 and was rewarded with the Serie A title.

He has got to work closely with Paolo Maldini and says the experience of playing in Italy has helped him grow.

“Before I arrived in Milan I knew it was a big club but since being there and seeing how the fans are, they are so passionate about the team. All through Italy they are the same,” he said.

“Different style and different language, those type of things play a part. It has been a great learning experience for me because throughout my whole time in England learning a certain type of way and then coming here and learning a different type of football.

“Working with Paolo and all the other great players who have been here, I have just tried to take as much as I can. It is not easy because it is very different to England but I am loving every minute of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented