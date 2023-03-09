Arsenal have Sporting chance of making Europa League progress after Lisbon draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal have Sporting chance of making Europa League progress after Lisbon draw

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 7:49 pm
Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, right, challenges for the ball (Armando Franca/AP)
Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, right, challenges for the ball (Armando Franca/AP)

Arsenal’s Europa League hopes are finely poised after a topsy-turvy first leg of their last-16 clash with Sporting Lisbon ended in an entertaining draw.

The Gunners came from behind to draw 2-2 after Mikel Arteta made six changes to the side which secured a last-gasp victory over Bournemouth on Saturday to remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

A William Saliba header had Arsenal ahead but goals either side of half-time from Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho put Sporting in the driving seat.

Arsenal’s William Saliba, right, celebrates with his team-mate Fabio Vieira
Arsenal’s William Saliba, right, celebrates with his team-mate Fabio Vieira (Armando Franca/AP)

A Hidemasa Morita own goal saw the visitors secure a draw to take back to the Emirates Stadium next week, where they will be hoping to advance to the quarter-finals.

Pre-match talk had been dominated by speculation of Gabriel Jesus’ potential involvement but he did not travel to Portugal as the forward continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Captain Martin Odegaard did make the trip but missed out through illness as centre-back Jakub Kiwior was handed his debut having signed in January.

The Gunners would hit the front just before the midway point of the first half as Saliba rose to head home a Fabio Vieira corner, with the home side fuming that the goal was not chalked off for what they felt was a foul on Matheus Reis.

Sporting would draw level as Inacio’s low shot was turned around a post by Matt Turner before the defender nodded in the resulting corner, with debutant Kiwior rooted to the spot as the set-piece was swung in.

Turner had to be alert again moment later, getting down low again to push wide a Marcus Edwards drive as the former Tottenham man looked to turn the tide.

With neither side able to get a firm grip on possession, Granit Xhaka almost restored Arsenal’s lead with a back-post header which Adan just about kept from crossing the line.

Gabriel Martinelli, deployed as the central striker with both Jesus and Eddie Nketiah sidelined, had a decent chance at the start of the second half but his deft chip was pushed behind.

Sporting’s Paulinho celebrates after scoring
Sporting’s Paulinho celebrates after scoring (Armando Franca/AP)

But, as with the first 45 minutes, there was little pattern to the game and Sporting were soon back on the attack, taking the lead for the first time as Turner made a good save from Goncalves with Paulinho on hand to tap in the rebound.

Martinelli almost produced a moment of individual magic as he ran from his own half, beating three men before rounding the goalkeeper only to be challenged at the final moment by a backtracking Jerry St Juste.

Sporting created the next chance, Paulinho all too easily getting in behind the Arsenal defence but blazing his shot high and wide.

Arteta’s side soon made their hosts pay for such a bad miss, Xhaka’s attempted ball into the box deflecting off Morita and past Adan to level the game once more.

Vieira drew a smart stop out of Adan with Arsenal looking to strike while the iron was hot but, even with Arteta going to his bench to introduce the likes of Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe, they had to settle for a draw.

