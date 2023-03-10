Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 4:02 am
(Nick Ut/AP, File)
(Nick Ut/AP, File)

Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died on Thursday at age 89.

A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles.

Blake, star of the 1970s TV show Baretta, had once hoped for a comeback, but he never recovered from the long ordeal which began with the shooting death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, outside a Studio City restaurant on May 4, 2001.

The story of their strange marriage, the child it produced and its violent end was a Hollywood tragedy played out in court.

Obit Robert Blake
Robert Blake in April 1977 in Los Angeles (AP Photo)

Once hailed as among the finest actors of his generation, Blake became better known as the centre of a real-life murder trial, a story more bizarre than any in which he acted.

Many remembered him not as the rugged, dark-haired star of Baretta, but as a spectral, white-haired murder defendant.

In a 2002 interview with The Associated Press while he was jailed awaiting trial, he bemoaned the change in his status with his fans nationwide: “It hurt because America is the only family I had.”

He was adamant that he had not killed his wife and a jury ultimately acquitted him. But a civil jury would find him liable for her death and order him to pay Bakley’s family 30 million dollars (£25.2 million), a judgment which sent him into bankruptcy.

The daughter he and Bakley had together, Rose Lenore, was raised by other relatives and went for years without seeing Blake, until they spoke in 2019.

It was an ignominious finale for a life lived in the spotlight from childhood. As a youngster, he starred in the Our Gang comedies and acted in a movie classic, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.

As an adult, he was praised for his portrayal of real-life murderer Perry Smith in the movie of Truman Capote’s true crime best seller In Cold Blood.

His career peaked with the 1975-78 TV cop series, Baretta. He starred as a detective who carried a pet cockatoo on his shoulder and was fond of disguises.

Blake won a 1975 Emmy for his portrayal of Tony Baretta, although behind the scenes the show was wracked by disputes involving the temperamental star.

He gained a reputation as one of Hollywood’s finest actors, but one of the most difficult to work with. He later admitted to struggles with alcohol and drug addiction in his early life.

Obit Robert Blake
Robert Blake reacts after hearing the verdicts read in his murder trial (Nick Ut/AP, File)

In 1993, Blake won another Emmy as the title character in Judgment Day: the John List Story, portraying a soft-spoken, churchgoing man who murdered his wife and three children.

Blake’s career had slowed down well before the trial. He made only a handful of screen appearances after the mid-1980s; his last project was in David Lynch’s Lost Highway, released in 1997.

According to his niece, Blake had spent his recent years “enjoying jazz music, playing his guitar, reading poetry, and watching many Hollywood Classic films”.

He was born Michael James Gubitosi on September 18 1933, in Nutley, New Jersey. His father, an Italian immigrant and his mother, an Italian American, wanted their three children to succeed in show business.

At age two, Blake was performing with a brother and sister in a family vaudeville act called The Three Little Hillbillies.

When his parents moved the family to Los Angeles, his mother found work for the kids as movie extras and little Mickey Gubitosi was plucked from the crowd by producers who cast him in the Our Gang comedies.

He appeared in the series for five years and changed his name to Bobby Blake.

He went on to work with Hollywood legends, playing the young John Garfield in Humoresque in 1946 and the little boy who sells Humphrey Bogart a crucial lottery ticket in the Oscar-winning The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.

In adulthood, he landed serious movie roles. The biggest breakthrough was in 1967 with In Cold Blood. Later there were films including, Tell Them Willie Boy is Here and Electra Glide in Blue.

In 1961, Blake and actress Sondra Kerr married and had two children, Noah and Delinah. They divorced in 1983.

His fateful meeting with Bakley came in 1999 at a jazz club where he went to escape loneliness.

“Here I was, 67 or 68-years-old. My life was on hold. My career was stalled out,” he said in the AP interview. “I’d been alone for a long time.”

He said he had no reason to dislike Bakley: “She took me out of the stands and put me back in the arena. I had something to live for.”

When Bakley gave birth to a baby girl, she named Christian Brando — son of Marlon — as the father. But DNA tests pointed to Blake.

Blake first saw the little girl, named Rosie, when she was two months old and she became the focus of his life. He married Bakley because of the child.

“Rosie is my blood. Rosie is calling to me,” he said. “I have no doubt that Rosie and I are going to walk off into the sunset together.”

Prosecutors would claim that he planned to kill Bakley to get sole custody of the baby and tried to hire hitmen for the job. But evidence was muddled and a jury rejected that theory.

On her last night alive, Blake and his 44-year-old wife dined at a neighbourhood restaurant, Vitello’s. He claimed she was shot when he left her in the car and returned to the restaurant to retrieve a handgun he had inadvertently left behind.

Police were initially baffled and Blake was not arrested until a year after the crime occurred.

Once a wealthy man, he spent millions on his defence and wound up living on social security and a Screen Actor’s Guild pension.

In a 2006 interview with the AP a year after his acquittal, Blake said he hoped to restart his career.

“I’d like to give my best performance,” he said.

“I’d like to leave a legacy for Rosie about who I am. I’m not ready for a dog and fishing pole yet. I’d like to go to bed each night desperate to wake up each morning and create some magic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
2
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare ‘snow devil’ while out feeding his sheep
3
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Chinese restaurant boss and former asylum seeker ‘exploited’ illegal workers for cheap labour
4
English comedian Stewart Lee will visit Aberdeen and Inverness in March.
Stewart Lee on Aberdeen, Inverness, rowdy fans and being called ‘comedian’s comedian’
5
Police cordoned off the scene. Image: Jasperimage.
Fire crews tackle blaze in Invergordon town centre
6
Christopher Harrisson leaving court after being found guilty of the murder of his wife, Brenda Page in 1978. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page guilty of her murder
7
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Barclay was cleared of sending a threatening video at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Christopher Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime
9
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
10
An artist's impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.
39% say slower car journeys worth it for Aberdeen Rapid Transit
6

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Residents in Ross-shire village left with no water following outage
The Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was left smiling after Aberdeen City Council named a gritter in her honour. Image: Good Morning Britain.
TV presenter Kate Garraway chuffed after Aberdeen City Council names gritter after her
ROUSING: The Royal Highland Show's Hoolie is held in partnership with Farmer's Bash.
More tickets available for RHS Hoolie
The one-vehicle crash happened on the A90 roundabout near Blackdog. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Blackdog
Cirque: The Greatest Show offered music and thrills at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied by Eden Court
Review: Roll up, roll up! Cirque solidifies itself as The Greatest Show with musical…
Snow in Whalsay
In full: The list of schools closed on Friday March 10
Kate Willis, a Highland councillor with the Scottish Green party. Image: Kate Willis
Highland Council agrees to debate carbon land tax proposals
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Gregor Lawrie admitted careless driving after losing control of his lorry and driving off the A82. Picture shows; A82 south of Drumnadrochit. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/03/2023
Trucker who lost control on A82 admits careless driving
Land reform and ownership continues to be a hot topic in Scotland (Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)
Stuart Young: Big doesn't mean bad when it comes to land ownership
2
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented