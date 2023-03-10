Erik ten Hag adamant David De Gea’s distribution has improved this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Erik ten Hag adamant David De Gea’s distribution has improved this season

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 1:31 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 7:05 pm
David De Gea has been given the backing of his Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Martin Rickett/PA)
David De Gea has been given the backing of his Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik ten Hag says David De Gea’s distribution has improved this season but the Manchester United manager could not “ignore” his errant kicking against Real Betis.

No shot-stopper has kept more clean sheets in the Red Devils’ history than the 32-year-old and only the great Alex Stepney has lined up between the sticks for the club on more occasions.

De Gea is the last player from the Sir Alex Ferguson era still playing regularly for United and has performed a key role since Ten Hag’s summer arrival, playing in all but four matches this season.

There had been suggestions that the Spain goalkeeper may not fit the Dutchman’s approach given his struggles playing out from the back – something that came into sharp focus on Thursday.

De Gea’s kicking was poor against Betis and he was fortunate that a particularly loose pass out did not see United fall behind, with Ayoze Perez’s deflected effort hitting a post before the hosts ran out 4-1 winners.

“From today I can’t ignore it, but I think we have seen many games he did really well,” Ten Hag said of De Gea, who is speaking to the club about extending his stay beyond the end of the season.

“I don’t know what the reason today was. There was a lot of wind, a different ball, probably he had some problems with that, but I know we can deal with it and he will do better Sunday.”

Asked whether he has any general concern about De Gea’s kicking game, Ten Hag said: “We work on that but David is working on that.

“But I think we have seen in this season that he is improving and he will keep improving, I’m sure.”

Individual improvements have been clear during a promising first season under Ten Hag, making Sunday’s 7-0 shellacking at rivals Liverpool all the more shocking.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes came in for intense criticism and responded by scoring a header in a man-of-the-match display in Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg against Betis.

“I said (in the pre-match press conference) I am very pleased with his captaincy because he has given the team energy,” Ten Hag said.

Manchester United v Real Betis – UEFA Europa League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag (right) admits he could not ignore David De Gea’s kicking against Real Betis (Tim Goode/PA)

“He is not only giving the physical output, the best of the whole team, but also he is running in the right direction and he is pointing players in that direction.

“He is coaching players, he is leading the team in the tactical perspective.

“His emotion is his weapon but sometimes it’s too strong and, yes, of course I help him, I support him and I give him feedback.

“Sometimes he has to show more control (of his) emotions and that will help.

“He has to find the balance when to use rational as a tool and when to use emotion as a tool. That is the next step.

“It is a nice development point for him and when he does it, he will be an even better player.”

Marcus Rashford, Antony and Fernandes scored before Wout Weghorst wrapped up victory with just his second goal for the club and first at Old Trafford.

The striker has struggled to convert chances since his surprise loan move from Burnley and was another to face intense scrutiny after the Anfield annihilation.

Manchester United v Real Betis – UEFA Europa League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Old Trafford
Wout Weghorst scored his first goal at Old Trafford in the win over Real Betis (Tim Goode/PA)

“I think as you see he is often in the right position, then he fails but he keeps going,” Ten Hag said. “So, he showed great personality and character, not only in this game.

“He could have early on his goal but he keeps focused, keeps working, keeps putting himself in the right positions and finally he got his goal and his reward.”

Weghorst has played every game since he arrived due to Anthony Martial’s ongoing injury issues, although the France forward has returned to team training as he steps up his recovery from a nagging hip complaint.

“I think all the time we had a good plan and it worked until now not always good,” Ten Hag said ahead of Sunday’s match against Southampton.

Manchester United Press Conference and Training – Tuesday February 22nd
Anthony Martial is back in training for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But he is on his way back, he’s back in training but we will be cautious, yeah.”

There could be another boost coming soon with Ten Hag suggesting Christian Eriksen is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an ankle injury.

“I think he will play (this season), yeah, definitely,” he added.

“But I can’t tell now an expectation, but I think his progress in the rehab is OK, is going according to plan, so we will definitely see him but not before the international break.”

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
Christian Eriksen is expected to play again for Manchester United before the end of the season (Tim Goode/PA)

A local branch of Amnesty International has announced plans to unfurl a banner before Sunday’s match against Southampton opposing Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s proposed takeover of the club.

United supporters belonging to Amnesty will show a banner close to the players’ tunnel reading “No Qatari sportswashing at United!”.

Kathryn Fletcher, who has organised the banner, said: “I’m part of a group of United fans who are deeply concerned about a Qatari takeover of our club.

“Manchester United’s charter says suppliers must not use forced labour and must practice ‘universal respect for human rights and freedoms for all, without discrimination of age, disability, gender or sexual orientation’ – how is this compatible with Qatari ownership?

“Our city has much to be proud of in the struggle for human rights – giving birth to the labour movement, trade unions and women’s suffrage – so allowing our great clubs to be used for sportswashing seems like a shoddy betrayal of this proud heritage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meathook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented