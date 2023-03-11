Man sentenced for killing student who vanished more than 25 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Man sentenced for killing student who vanished more than 25 years ago

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 6:44 am
Paul Flores, who was convicted of killing Kristin Smart more than 25 years ago, was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison (Daniel Dreifuss/Monterey County Weekly/AP)
Paul Flores, who was convicted of killing Kristin Smart more than 25 years ago, was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison (Daniel Dreifuss/Monterey County Weekly/AP)

The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe rejected defence motions to toss out Paul Flores’ first-degree murder conviction, acquit him and order a new trial.

She said Flores had been “a cancer to society” and in addition to his prison term must register as a sex offender for life.

“You deserve to spend every day you have left behind bars,” Ms O’Keefe said, noting that Flores had “lived free in the community” for more than two decades and for his adult life had engaged in “predatory behaviour” against women.

Chris Lambert, documentary podcaster, sits in front of a poster of Kristin Smart with family members nearby hours after a jury found Paul Flores guilty of the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart
Chris Lambert, documentary podcaster, sits in front of a poster of Kristin Smart with family members nearby after a jury found Paul Flores guilty of her murder (Laura Dickinson/The Tribune/AP)

Miss Smart, 19, disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo on the state’s scenic central coast over Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

Her remains have never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Prosecutors maintained that Flores, now 46, killed Miss Smart during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at the university, where both were first year students.

He was the last person seen with Miss Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party.

Paul Flores, left, appears in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas, Calif., with defense attorney Robert Sanger and JT Camp, investigator for the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s office, Friday, March 10, 2023. Flores, convicted of killing Kristin Smart who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years earlier, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison
Paul Flores, left, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for Miss Smart’s murder in 1996 (Laura Dickinson/The Tribune/AP)

Flores was arrested in 2021 along with his father, who was accused of helping to hide Miss Smart’s body.

The trial was held in Salinas, in Monterey County, about 110 miles north of San Luis Obispo, after the defence argued that the case’s notoriety prevented Flores and his father from receiving a fair trial in their own county.

At the sentencing on Friday, prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle asked the judge for the maximum sentence, called Flores a “true psychopath” and said he should never be released from prison.

Miss Smart’s father, siblings and other friends and relatives spoke at the hearing about the impact of her death on the family. Her brother, Matthew Smart, asked that Flores spend life in prison.

Stan Smart, father of Kristin Smart, gives a victim impact statement during sentencing for Paul Flores
Stan Smart, father of Kristin Smart, gives a victim impact statement during sentencing for Paul Flores (Laura Dickinson/The Tribune/AP)

“Paul chose to take a life, my sister Kristin’s life, a beautiful life,” he said. “And now he must pay.”

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement after the hearing that justice had been finally served.

“After nearly 27 years of unspeakable anguish, the Smart family has finally seen their daughter’s killer sentenced,” the statement said. “Their strength and determination serve as an inspiration to us all.”

A jury found Flores guilty in October. A separate jury acquitted Ruben Flores, 81, of being an accessory.

Flores had long been considered a suspect in the killing. He had a black eye when investigators interviewed him. He told them he got it playing basketball with friends, who denied his account.

Paul Flores listens during his murder trial in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas, California, Monday, July 18, 2022.
Paul Flores had long been considered a suspect in the killing of Kristin Smart after she disappeared in 1996 (Daniel Dreifuss/Monterey County Weekly/AP)

He later changed his story to say he bumped his head while working on his car, according to court records.

Investigators conducted dozens of fruitless searches for Miss Smart’s body over two decades.

In the past two years they turned their attention to Ruben Flores’ home in the community of Arroyo Grande, about 12 miles south of California Polytechnic State.

Behind latticework beneath the deck of his large house on a dead end street, archaeologists working for police in March 2021 found a soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood, prosecutors said. The blood was too degraded to extract a DNA sample.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented