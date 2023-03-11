Graham Potter says Chelsea spirit growing as Blues claim third successive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Graham Potter says Chelsea spirit growing as Blues claim third successive win

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 6:17 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 1:41 am
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has seen his side find some form (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has seen his side find some form (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea boss Graham Potter warned that his side are finally finding their form after a 3-1 win at Leicester.

Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic scored to clinch a third straight win and breathe fresh life into a season which looked in terminal decline just a week ago.

Patson Daka did level for Leicester but they slipped to sit just a point above the relegation zone and had Wout Faes sent off late on.

It was just the second time Chelsea had netted three in the Premier League this season as they followed up wins over Leeds and Borussia Dortmund in clinical style.

“It’s been a team performance over the week, it takes a bit of time to develop that but the spirit of the boys is developing, it’s growing,” he said, with Chelsea 10th in the table.

“The togetherness I really like, everyone supporting each other, fighting to play and ready to play. I’m delighted for the players, it’s been a tough period but this week has been a positive one.

“It’s been a really good week, three wins. It started with a determined performance against Leeds, then Dortmund and to back it up today is really impressive from the players because it isn’t easy.

Leicester City v Chelsea – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has seen his side claim three wins on the trot (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve had a good week. We were a few centimetres away from a couple of more goals ourselves, they gave everything as well. It was a game in the balance and it was our quality which saw us over the line.”

In front of Gary Lineker, watching hometown club Leicester after being told by the BBC to step back from hosting Match of the Day in a row over impartiality, Chilwell opened the scoring after 11 minutes when his controlled volley from Kalidou Koulibaly’s deep cross surprised Danny Ward at his near post.

Chelsea forward Joao Felix hit the woodwork and had a goal disallowed for offside and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck the bar for the hosts.

The Foxes levelled six minutes before the break when Felix lost possession to Ricardo Pereira and Daka seized on the ball to drill into the corner from 20 yards.

Leicester were suddenly on top and Kepa Arrizabalaga denied James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho but they fell behind seconds before the break.

Enzo Fernandez’s excellent chip bypassed the Foxes’ defence and Havertz’s first-time lob beat Ward.

Leicester tried to recover and Conor Gallagher blocked Harry Souttar’s goalbound effort before Dewsbury-Hall missed a glorious chance to level when he miscued with the goal at his mercy.

It was costly as Kovacic volleyed in the clincher before Faes was sent off for a second yellow card.

Leicester City v Chelsea – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic (right) and Kai Havertz were both on the scoresheet (Mike Egerton/PA)

The full-time whistle was met by a chorus of boos from the home fans following a fifth straight defeat in all competitions but boss Brendan Rodgers was defiant.

He said: “If you think about earlier in the season, we had six games and one point. We have shown we can fight and we have a resilience and that’s what’s going to be needed now.

“One thing we are is very much together. We’ll keep fighting and there are still more points to play for. You want your team to be supported at home and the crowd behind them.

“We have to get through that and get the points. The supporters are disappointed we didn’t get the result but it doesn’t affect me.

Leicester City v Chelsea – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers saw his side slump to a fifth successive defeat (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It (defeat) was harsh on the team. When it gets to 3-1 and you are down to 10 men in the last five minutes players of that quality can keep the ball from you, so you come off a bit dejected.

“We fought our way back into the game and we finished the first half really well but then a fraction of just (being) passive and you give players of that quality that space they can use it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car fire in Aberdeen
Rab's friend Gabby the crow has been coming for a chat.
RAB MCNEIL: It's a jungle out there, all the beasties are about
Among the exotic legacies of our plant hunters is Araucaria araucana, commonly called the monkey puzzle tree,
GINGER GAIRDNER: The man who gave us the Monkey Puzzle
John and Lorna Norgrove with Afghanistan scholarship students in 2019
Government urged to open up path for Afghan medical students to come to Scotland
Finn Davidson pictured with his reserve champion at Keith Show.
Scottish Dorset breeders to welcome visitors to flocks
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Hue and Cry are coming to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Hue and Cry
My Week in 5 Pictures: Hue and Cry are back in the studio working…
peaky blinders portsoy
Talking Point: Would the north of Scotland benefit from a new film studio in…
Celtic and Rangers are both in the mix for the SWPL 1 title. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: SWPL 1 split makes league more competitive and entertaining

Editor's Picks

Most Commented