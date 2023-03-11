Antonio Conte saw Tottenham ‘fire’ and insists top four would be like title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte saw Tottenham ‘fire’ and insists top four would be like title win

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 6:44 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 1:49 am
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte watched his side beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte watched his side beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 (John Walton/PA)

Antonio Conte praised Tottenham for bouncing back from a miserable week with a vital win over Nottingham Forest and reiterated another top-four finish would be the equivalent to a Premier League title for the club.

Harry Kane’s first-half brace was followed up by Son Heung-min’s smart finish early in the second half to secure a 3-1 home win that moved Spurs six points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool.

It was Tottenham’s first victory in four games and lifted the pressure on Conte after recent FA Cup and Champions League exits

“There are 11 games to go and we needed today to bounce back to show that we are strong mentally and in this type of situation the morale can be really down but instead I see the right spirit, the right fight and the right desire to get the three points,” Conte said.

“For sure I repeat for us to finish in the top four is like to win the Premier League. It happen last season and I spoke about miracle.

“I continue to say maybe this season it be much more difficult, much more difficult because Liverpool is a competitor in this race. Newcastle is a competitor but Newcastle is a different Newcastle to the past. They invest a lot of money and they have a strong team.

“See Chelsea and what happen and their position, but I don’t consider Chelsea outside because Chelsea has the possibility to win the last 11 or 12 games in a row because the squad is really, really strong.

“We have to think to ourselves. Before during an interview, they ask me about Liverpool and today Liverpool lost but we have to think to ourselves. A top club looks to themselves, not to look at other results and see.”

Kane stole the show in the first half but all eyes were on Richarlison initially after he started despite his explosive post-match interview after Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with AC Milan.

Richarlison had a goal disallowed after three minutes for offside but was involved in Kane’s opener, a perfectly guided header into the corner from Pedro Porro’s cross, and won the spot-kick for Tottenham’s stand-in captain.

It was Kane’s first penalty since his World Cup miss against France but he clipped it into the roof of the net to reach 20 goals in the Premier League this season.

Conte added: “No, never (any doubts) but he can kick the penalty also if he is blind.

Conte praised Richarlison after a controversial week
Conte praised Richarlison after a controversial week (John Walton/PA)

“We are talking about a player who is a world-class striker and is really important but for me it is really difficult to think and to answer this question.

“We talk about singular achievements you understand? Instead we want to speak about team achievement.

“This is the problem because a singular achievement is yeah, good for the players but at the same time it would be better to speak about to win together and to celebrate a trophy together and then also singular achievement.

“Harry was a good example but not for the goal that he score. For his commitment and his desire.

“Today in my players I have seen the fire in their eyes.”

Fraser Forster saves a late penalty from Andre Ayew
Fraser Forster saves a late penalty from Andre Ayew (John Walton/PA)

This latest away defeat for Forest was compounded by Brennan Johnson and Chris Wood going off with injuries while back-up goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey pulled out in the warm-up.

“Wayne felt his knee so was unable to go on the bench,” Steve Cooper explained.

“Brennan went off with a groin strain, which we don’t know how bad it is. We’ll see over next day or two.

“And Woody goes on and in first moment of game he gets a bad whack.”

