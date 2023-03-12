Mike Pence says his family was endangered by Donald Trump at Capitol riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Pence says his family was endangered by Donald Trump at Capitol riot

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 4:11 am Updated: March 12, 2023, 4:21 am
Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Niall Carson/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Niall Carson/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former US vice president Mike Pence harshly criticised former president Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year’s election.

“President Trump was wrong,” Mr Pence said during remarks at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner attended by politicians and journalists.

“I had no right to overturn the election.

“And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Mr Pence’s remarks were the sharpest condemnation yet from the once-loyal lieutenant who has often shied away from confronting his former boss.

Mr Trump has already declared his candidacy.

Mr Pence has not, but he has been laying the groundwork to run.

In the days leading up to January 6 2021, Mr Trump pressured Mr Pence to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory as he presided over the ceremonial certification of the results.

Mr Pence refused, and when rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanted that they wanted to “hang Mike Pence”.

The House committee that investigated the attack said in its final report that “the President of the United States had riled up a mob that hunted his own vice president”.

With his remarks, Mr Pence solidified his place in a broader debate within the Republican Party over how to view the attack.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for example, recently provided Tucker Carlson with an archive of security camera footage from January 6, which the Fox News host has used to downplay the day’s events and promote conspiracy theories.

Capitol Riot Proud Boys
Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington on January 6 2021 (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” Mr Pence said in his Gridiron Dinner remarks.

“And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

Mr Trump, meanwhile, has continued to spread lies about his election loss.

He has even spoken in support of the rioters and said he would consider pardoning them if he was re-elected.

Speeches at the Gridiron Dinner are usually humorous affairs, where politicians poke fun at each other, and Mr Pence did plenty of that as well.

US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg (Matt Freed/AP)
US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg (Matt Freed/AP)

He joked that Mr Trump’s ego was so fragile, he wanted his vice president to sing Wind Beneath My Wings, one of the lines is “did you ever know that you’re my hero?”, during their weekly lunches.

He took another shot at Mr Trump over classified documents.

“I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible,” Mr Pence said.

“Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there.”

Even before the dinner was over, Mr Pence was facing criticism for his jokes about Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet member in US history.

Mr Pence mentioned that, despite travel problems that were plaguing Americans, Mr Buttigieg took “maternity leave” after he and his husband adopted newborn twins.

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets post-partum depression,” Mr Pence said.

