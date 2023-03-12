Russian advance stalling in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian advance stalling in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says think tank

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 10:49 am
Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow’s campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank has said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank has said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow’s campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank has said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said there have been no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut.

Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continue to launch ground attacks in the city, but there has been no evidence they have been able to make any progress, ISW said late on Saturday.

Russia Ukraine War
A Ukrainian paratrooper prepares to fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The report cited the spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Eastern Group, Serhii Cherevaty, saying that fighting in the Bakhmut area has been more intense this week, including 23 clashes in the city over the previous 24 hours.

The ISW’s report follows claims of Russian progress earlier this week.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Saturday that paramilitary units from the Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group have seized most of eastern Bakhmut, with a river flowing through the city now marking the front line of the fighting.

The assessment highlighted that Russia’s assault will be difficult to sustain without more significant personnel losses.

The mining city of Bakhmut is located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province, one of four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last year.

Russia’s military opened the campaign to take control of Bakhmut in August, and both sides have experienced staggering casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed not to retreat.

In its latest report on Sunday, the UK’s MoD said the impact of the heavy casualties Russia is continuing to suffer in Ukraine varies dramatically across the country.

Its intelligence update said the major cities of Moscow and St Petersburg remain “relatively unscathed”, particularly among members of Russia’s elite.

In contrast, in many of Russia’s eastern regions, the death rate as a percentage of the population is “30-40 times higher than in Moscow”.

The report highlighted that ethnic minorities often take the biggest hit.

In the southern Astrakhan region, for example, about “75% of casualties come from the minority Kazakh and Tartar populations”.

Russia’s mounting casualties are reflected in a loss of government control over the country’s information sphere, ISW said.

The think tank said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed “infighting in the Kremlin inner circle” and that the Kremlin has effectively ceded control over the country’s information space, with Mr Putin unable to readily regain control.

The ISW sees Ms Zakharova’s comments, made at a forum on the “practical and technological aspects of information and cognitive warfare in modern realities” in Moscow, as “noteworthy” and in line with the think tank’s longstanding assessments about the “deteriorating Kremlin regime and information space control dynamics”.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian attacks over the previous day killed at least five people and wounded another seven across Ukraine’s Donetsk and Kherson regions, local Ukrainian authorities reported on Sunday morning.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two people were killed in the region – one in the city of Kostyantynivka and one in the village of Tonenke. Another four civilians were wounded.

AP Week in Pictures, Global Photo Gallery
Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)

Local officials in southern Kherson province confirmed that Russian forces fired 29 times on Ukrainian-controlled territory in the region on Saturday, with residential areas of the regional capital, Kherson, coming under fire three times. Three people were killed and a further three injured.

In Ukraine’s north-eastern Kharkiv province, the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts came under fire, but no civilian casualties were reported.

The head of Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv province, Governor Vitali Kim, said on Sunday morning that the town of Ochakiv, at the mouth of the Dnieper River, came under artillery fire in the early hours of Sunday.

Cars were set on fire, while private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

