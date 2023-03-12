Gun reform coming in Michigan after second school mass shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Gun reform coming in Michigan after second school mass shooting

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 1:51 pm
Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in (Brice Tucker/The Flint Journal/AP)
Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in (Brice Tucker/The Flint Journal/AP)

A second mass shooting has pushed Democrats in Michigan to push for changes to gun laws.

Forty three-year-old Anthony McRae open fired on the Michigan State University campus on the night of February 13, killing three students and wounding five more.

He was armed with two handguns and dozens of rounds of ammunition

The mass shooting has pushed Michigan Democrats, who had already planned to prioritise changes to gun laws, into action.

Democrats are expected to bring a sweeping 11-bill gun safety package before the Michigan legislature this week.

Responding to two mass school shootings in 15 months, the party’s leaders say it is only the beginning of gun reform in the state.

“Nothing is off the table,” said Democratic state senator  Rosemary Bayer, who leads the firearm safety group.

“But every state has a culture. So I think we’re trying to be conscious of Michigan and how we do things.”

Michigan state representative Brenda Carter and state senator Rosemary Bayer join hands during a news conference to call for gun reform, (Al Goldis/PA)

The package aims to establish safe storage laws, universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag laws.

Politicians will consider the package less than three years after protesters armed with guns entered the statehouse.

“Tyrannical government, like we’re witnessing here today, is why the Second Amendment is here in the first place,” Republican representative Angela Rigas said on the House floor as Democrats voted to approve universal background checks last week.

The bills were introduced in the days following the shooting at Michigan State University.

Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter for four hours while police hunted for McRae who – when confronted by police – killed himself near his Lansing home.

Students killed in the shooting were Arielle Anderson, 19; Brian Fraser, 20; and Alexandria Verner, 20, all of suburban Detroit.

Much of the package was drawn up by Democrats nearly 15 months ago following a shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others injured.

The bills saw little movement with Republicans controlling the House and Senate.

But now, with Democrats in full control of state government for the first time in decades, the bills quickly came before House and Senate committees earlier this month.

Gun violence survivors and the families of victims packed committee meeting rooms and gave evidence to politicians.

“I’m not asking for your pity. I’m asking for your change,” Oxford High School senior Reina St Juliana told lawmakers during a hearing on March 2.
Ms St Juliana’s younger sister, Hana, was killed in the Oxford shooting.

Krista Grettenberger attended a hearing Wednesday to tell politicians about a phone call she received February 13, from her 21-year-old son, MSU student Troy Forbush.

“My son called my cellphone and said: ‘I love you mom. I’ve been shot. There’s a shooter,’” Ms Grettenberger said. her son was critically injured in the shooting, but survived.

“We are victim of a failed system that can’t keep guns from those who aim to inflict devastating harm,” she said.

Michigan law requires someone buying firearms such as rifles or shotguns to be 18 years or older and at least 21 years old to purchase a handgun from a federally licensed dealer.

Certain licenses allow 18-year-olds to purchase handguns from private sellers.

Police said they found dozens of rounds of ammunition on McRae, the MSU shooter, in addition to two handguns that were legally purchased but never registered.

Representative Elissa Slotkin (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Legislation passed in the House on Wednesday would address that loophole, shifting the responsibility to perform the background check and register the firearm with police onto the seller.

Democrats say safe storage and red flag laws could have stopped the Oxford attack.

“The whole story of Oxford was this kid just grabbed his parents’ gun and took it to school and it wasn’t locked up. There was no safe, there was no gun lock. There was no check on this kid,” said representative Elissa Slotkin, who represents East Lansing.

The student accused in the shooting when he was just 15, Ethan Crumbley, has pleaded guilty to killing four fellow students and wounding seven other people using a gun that he said was purchased by his father.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making the gun accessible to their son and failing to reasonably care for Ethan when he showed signs of mental distress.

Ms Bayer said she expects legislation implementing universal background checks and safe storage laws to quickly make it through the state Senate, but that Democrats are “still working on” red flag laws.

Republicans argue that current gun laws need to be better enforced, not altered.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'If we fight we can stop it': Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
shetland killer whales
Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough's latest BBC series
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Have you seen a dark green van acting suspiciously near Laurencekirk and Luthermuir?
Police hunt for green van after spate of diesel and tool thefts near Laurencekirk
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red…
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists - and seize two vehicles - during Elgin driving crackdown
The fires happened on South Street, Elgin early on March 11. Image: GoogleMaps
Man, 39, charged in connection with Elgin street fires
Two weather warnings have been issued for the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented