Mateo Kovacic feels Chelsea showed their class after third straight win

Mateo Kovacic believes Chelsea proved their worth as their revival continued at Leicester.

The midfielder wrapped up a 3-1 victory on Saturday after Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz had struck.

It was a third straight win for Graham Potter – and the first time Chelsea had scored three goals in a Premier League game since October – to further ease any pressure on the manager.

Chelsea remain 10th but Kovacic feels they have finally got to grips with the season.

He told the club’s official website: “We knew we needed to step up and like Chelsea, we always do.

“We know we still have a lot of work to do because we are not in a good position for this club, but it’s a lot more positive to know that we are now winning points and performing a lot better.

“Of course it’s nice to score and I’m really happy to help the team but for me, the most important thing is getting the three points.

“We stood up to the physical challenge from Leicester and I think over the past week, we’ve shown a lot of character to record three important wins.

“The challenge now is to make sure we put in performances like this on a consistent basis and continue to move up the table.”

Leicester levelled through Patson Daka but ended the game with 10 men after Wout Faes earned a second yellow card late on.

It was a fifth straight defeat in all competitions for the Foxes who remain in relegation trouble.

“There’s no future in the past so we have to look forward to the next game. We knew it was not going to be easy,” Daka told LCFC TV.

“We need to support and fight for each other, and I think we showed that. It’s unlucky that the result is not enough. It’s something we need to work on. We need to stay concentrated each and every moment. It’s a frustration at the end of the day. We have to keep our heads high.

“It’s a disappointing result, but I think there are also a lot of positives to take from today’s game. We had a great start. We worked well as a team, we fought hard, and at the end of the day, we just need a bit of luck.”