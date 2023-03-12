David Moyes demands more from Gianluca Scamacca after leaving striker on bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

David Moyes demands more from Gianluca Scamacca after leaving striker on bench

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 5:46 pm
David Moyes is pleased to be able to field more of his summer signings (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes is pleased to be able to field more of his summer signings (John Walton/PA)

David Moyes was finally able to pick all of his summer signings for the first time this season in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa but demanded more from Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca.

West Ham remain embroiled in the relegation battle but Said Benrahma’s penalty lifted the Hammers out of the bottom three on goal difference after they fell behind to an Ollie Watkins header.

Moyes spent £170million on eight new signings last summer and another £12million on Danny Ings in January, but for one reason or another he had so far been unable to get them all in his squad at once.

Yet the mystery of Scamacca, the £35million striker, deepened after Moyes overlooked him again, even when the Hammers were chasing a late winner, opting instead to put winger Maxwel Cornet up front.

“We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is,” revealed Moyes.

“Gianluca has got to get himself back. No manager wants to put out a bad team, you want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out.

“I think his application is there, we just want the output to be bigger and more, that’s one of things we are looking for more (of).

“The general part of his play, his hold-up play, we like him for it, he’s really, really good at it and we’ve not seen it as much in the work we’ve been doing.”

All was not well with Lucas Paqueta, either, after the club’s record £50million signing walked straight down the tunnel after he was substituted with 15 minutes remaining.

“He wanted to stay on,” added Moyes. “But I’ve told him and I explained to him.”

Paqueta had earlier been booked, and Moyes said: “I didn’t want him to get sent off because then he’d be suspended for future games.

“It was getting to the stage of the game where maybe fresh legs could help. That was the thinking behind it.”

West Ham started the day in the drop zone after Bournemouth’s shock win over Liverpool.

They knew a victory would lift them up to 14th, but they were unable to find a winner with Ings drawing a blank against his old club.

A draw moved them up to 17th ahead of the Cherries on goal difference.

However, West Ham’s next Premier League match is not until April 2, by which time they could even be bottom with Southampton, Leeds and Bournemouth all playing before then.

Villa boss Unai Emery felt the penalty awarded to West Ham was harsh on Leon Bailey, who was adjudged to have hauled down Paqueta.

“I watched it and I respect the referees 100 per cent,” he said. “But in my opinion it was very soft.”

Asked if the match was a missed opportunity for a third straight win, Emery added: “It depends. I’m happy because we knew before the match that it was going to be difficult.

“After 90 minutes maybe we deserved more. We controlled the game and scored the first goal but they had chances as well. The second half was more open than I would have liked. It’s a fair result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Airparks Express has been given permission to extend its new car park at Aberdeen airport.
Aberdeen airport bosses accused of ‘not wanting competition’ as rival car park expansion is…
2
2
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘If we fight we can stop it’: Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
5
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists – and seize two vehicles – during Elgin driving crackdown
6
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
7
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’
8
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Wayne Thomson 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘This is my house’: Intruder kicked down terrified woman’s door and accused her of…

More from Press and Journal

Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Chamber boss call for reboot of Aberdeen City Region deal ahead of chancellor's budget
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada
Jack Dempsey is tackled by Jonny Sexton during the clash at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: 'Game was there to be grabbed', believed Gregor Townsend, but Ireland took…
Erin and Abbie Laing from Aboyne are part of the tartan Tails who came third in the Young Kennel Club Flyball showdown at Crufts this weekend. Image: Lynne Laing.
Aboyne sisters soar through Crufts flyball showdown to land third place
Inverness Half Marathon
Crowds gather for Inverness Half Marathon despite rainy weather
Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Conor Gethins celebrates. Image: Brian Smith
Conor Gethins moves one away from 200-goal milestone as Nairn County defeat Huntly
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041527 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League match between Banks O' Dee and Buckie Thistle Pictured is Buckie's Andrew MacAskill celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1 Saturday 11th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to keep title challenge on track with win against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented