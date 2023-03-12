Erik ten Hag criticises ‘inconsistent’ refereeing after Manchester United draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Erik ten Hag criticises ‘inconsistent’ refereeing after Manchester United draw

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 5:53 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 1:44 am
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (centre) speaks to referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (centre) speaks to referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023.

Erik ten Hag fumed about inconsistent officiating after Casemiro’s second red card in five weeks left Manchester United clinging on to a point against rock-bottom Southampton.

Having bounced back from the seven-goal shellacking at Liverpool with a 4-1 win against Real Betis in the Europa League, the Red Devils had to show their character again.

Casemiro was sent off in the 34th minute after VAR Andre Marriner advised referee Anthony Taylor to review the challenge on Saints midfielder Carlos Alcaraz on the pitchside monitor.

Ten Hag was angered by that decision and calls for penalties – a potential foul from Kyle Walker-Peters and handball claim against Armel Bella-Kotchap – as United dug deep to stave off impressive Southampton’s threat in a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

“The inconsistency (means) players don’t know any more what is the policy,” the United boss said on Casemiro’s sending off.

“I think it’s all across. I mean, you see yesterday, Leicester-Chelsea, then VAR is not coming on the line.

“Today it’s coming on the line and then it’s two penalty situations, but they don’t come on the line.

“I think especially the first one was for me clear and obvious handball, so what is the policy?”

Ten Hag said they had “some questions” about the officiating on Sunday, when Casemiro picked up his second red card as a United player.

The 31-year-old was shown the first straight red of his time in Europe’s top leagues in last month’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace and is now facing a four-match ban.

“There is another one inconsistent,” Ten Hag said. “The refereeing is coming at the start of the season with a policy ‘we are Premier League, we are going strong here, we want intensity’.

“Casemiro is across European leagues, in over 500 games he had never a red card and now he has twice.

“He plays tough but he plays fair, also in this he is playing fair. Same as against Crystal Palace, so it is very debatable.

Manchester United v Southampton – Premier League – Old Trafford
Raphael Varane had a chance but neither side could make the breakthrough (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When you freeze it looks bad, but everyone who knows something about football, who is acting on top football, they know what is bad and what isn’t bad, what is fair.

“I tell you Casemiro is a really fair player. Tough but fair and it shows over 500 games in big leagues, never sent off.”

Casemiro is understandably gutted and Ten Hag said “we have to consider that overnight” how to play without him in their next four domestic games.

Ten Hag replied “we will see” when asked if United will appeal a decision that left United playing the best part of an hour with 10 men.

“Once again this team showed big spirit, team spirit, good fighting spirit, supporting each other,” said the Dutchman, who downplayed Alejandro Garnacho’s injury after he was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches with his right foot in a boot.

“We played I think with 11 and with 10 a really good level.

“We played in the week, they didn’t. We were with 10 and we defended well, we had good counter breaks, we had some good attacks, some good opportunities.

“The strike from Bruno (Fernandes) on the post. Of course I have also seen the strike from them on the post and that was a mistake on counter from a corner from us one-on-one when David (De Gea) saved.

“But all in all the performance was quite well, then you are disappointed you only collect one point.”

Saints shared that frustration after failing to turn a largely dominant performance into a victory as Ruben Selles’ side fight to beat the drop.

“We take the game in two parts,” the Southampton manager said. “The first part is about the result. We are not happy. We talk about coming here and winning the game and do our best to win the game.

“That is what we did so we are not happy with the point.

“But we are really happy with the performance we put on the pitch and we showed the character 11 against 11, and against 10 men.

“We showed identity, the principles we have in our game and we saw a team working together, wanting to be together, wanting to get something from the game.

“So, disappointed about the point but very happy with the performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Airparks Express has been given permission to extend its new car park at Aberdeen airport.
Aberdeen airport bosses accused of ‘not wanting competition’ as rival car park expansion is…
2
2
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘If we fight we can stop it’: Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
5
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists – and seize two vehicles – during Elgin driving crackdown
6
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
7
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’
8
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Wayne Thomson 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘This is my house’: Intruder kicked down terrified woman’s door and accused her of…

More from Press and Journal

Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Chamber boss call for reboot of Aberdeen City Region deal ahead of chancellor's budget
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada
Jack Dempsey is tackled by Jonny Sexton during the clash at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: 'Game was there to be grabbed', believed Gregor Townsend, but Ireland took…
Erin and Abbie Laing from Aboyne are part of the tartan Tails who came third in the Young Kennel Club Flyball showdown at Crufts this weekend. Image: Lynne Laing.
Aboyne sisters soar through Crufts flyball showdown to land third place
Inverness Half Marathon
Crowds gather for Inverness Half Marathon despite rainy weather
Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Conor Gethins celebrates. Image: Brian Smith
Conor Gethins moves one away from 200-goal milestone as Nairn County defeat Huntly

Editor's Picks

Most Commented