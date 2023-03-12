Alex Smalley joins elite group with latest hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Smalley joins elite group with latest hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 5:53 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 6:27 pm
Alex Smalley joined an elite list (Peter Byrne/PA)
Alex Smalley joined an elite list (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alex Smalley became the third player this week to hit a hole-in-one on TPC Sawgrass’ famous 17th hole on Sunday afternoon.

It is the first time at the Players Championship there has been more than one ace recorded and American Smalley is only the 13th player in the tournament’s history to achieve the feat on 17.

Here, the PA news agency looks at this week’s remarkable run on Sawgrass’ ‘island green’.

Hayden Buckley

The American started his opening round on the 10th and began the tournament strongly, walking to the famous 17th – which has ruined the hopes of some of the best to play the game – at one under par.

By the time he walked off the green he was in a share for the lead after his pitching wedge took a couple of skips forwards before spinning back down the slope and into the cup to spark joyous celebrations from the 27-year-old.

Aaron Rai

The 28-year-old from Wolverhampton lit up the 17th as part of a remarkable close to his third round on Saturday.

Rai became the first player in Players Championship history to finish 4-1-3 after birdieing 16 and 18 either side of a sensational ace on 17.

Much like Buckley’s effort, the ball hopped forward twice before spinning back to find the cup as the crowd around the green erupted and Rai was embraced by his caddy.

Alex Smalley

The 26-year-old took a different approach to finding the cup, with his ball never even touching the green before landing in the hole.

Smalley had endured a difficult final round, with two bogeys and a double-bogey on 16 leaving him three over par for the tournament.

But he hit back in stunning fashion as his tee shot landed in the rough and bounced directly into the hole.

