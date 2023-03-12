At least 19 people killed in Congo massacre by suspected extremists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
At least 19 people killed in Congo massacre by suspected extremists

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 6:25 pm
A burnt out hut is seen in the Democratic Republic of Congo North Kivu province village of Mukondi (Socrate Mumbere/AP)
A burnt out hut is seen in the Democratic Republic of Congo North Kivu province village of Mukondi (Socrate Mumbere/AP)

Rebels in eastern Congo killed at least 19 people and set fire to houses.

Gunmen suspected of being part of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia with links to the so-called Islamic State (IS) group, attacked civilians in Kirindera town, Carly Nzanzu, the former governor of North Kivu province, said.

ADF attacks have killed dozens of people in several North Kivu villages in recent days. Congo’s authorities say people were killed with guns, knives and machetes.

Aamaq, a news agency linked to IS, posted a statement on Saturday in which IS claimed responsibility for killing more than 35 “Christians” and wounding dozens in eastern Congo last week.

Red Cross volunteers carry the body of a civilian, who was killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo North Kivu province village of Mukondi (Socrate Mumbere/AP)

Conflict has simmered for decades in eastern Congo, where more than 120 armed groups fight for power, influence and resources, and some to protect their communities.

The ADF has been largely active in North Kivu province but recently extended its operations into neighbouring Ituri province.

Efforts to stem the violence have yielded little. A nearly year-long joint operation by Uganda and Congo’s armies did not defeat or substantially weaken the Allied Democratic Forces, a panel of UN experts concluded in a December report.

The UN and human rights groups have accused the ADF rebels of maiming, raping and abducting civilians, including children.

Earlier this month, the United States offered a reward of up to five million dollars (£4.2 million) for information that could lead to the capture of the group’s leader, Seka Musa Baluku.

