He is capable of great things – Eddie Howe talks up striker Alexander Isak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

He is capable of great things – Eddie Howe talks up striker Alexander Isak

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 8:13 pm
Alexander Isak (right) opened the scoring against Wolves (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak (right) opened the scoring against Wolves (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is convinced there is more to come from record signing Alexander Isak as he comes to terms with Newcastle’s high-octane brand of football.

The Magpies’ £60million frontman scored his fourth goal for the club in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Wolves at St James’ Park after being preferred to Callum Wilson, who had been laid low by illness during the week.

Asked about his contribution, head coach Howe said: “Everything that a centre-forward needs, I think he has. He has pace, technique, strength, and then the goal pleases me because it’s not necessarily his trademark, but he needs to score all different types of goals.

“It was a really good ball in and a really good header. I think he’s capable of great things – it’s up to us now to keep him in a good place and feed him in the right areas.”

Isak made way 68 minutes into a tooth-and-nail scrap after fulfilling Howe’s instruction to run himself into the ground, with the Newcastle boss later clarifying his pre-match comments about the Sweden international not yet being ready to play 90 minutes on a regular basis.

Howe, who confirmed January signing Anthony Gordon is facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, said: “He’s fit to play 90 minutes for another team.

“There’s no concern over his fitness. I need to clear this up: it’s fit to play 90 minutes how I want him to play and what I demand from my players.

“That’s no slight on him, that’s just him adjusting to the league and to my style of play. He is very, very fit and he’s got a little bit more to go to be 90-minute fit for us, but that’s because we demand so much from our players. That’s no slight on him at all.

“I thought he was very impressive and showed what his game is all about with his pace and technique. The goal is a traditional Newcastle number nine finish and I’m delighted he scored that type of goal.”

While Isak caught the eye, it was substitute Miguel Almiron’s 11th goal of the season which clinched victory 11 minutes from time after fellow substitute Hwang Hee-chan had threatened to ruin Newcastle’s day with a 70th-minute equaliser.

Isak had headed the home side into a 26th-minute lead, but did so minutes after keeper Nick Pope appeared to bring down Raul Jimenez inside the penalty area after miscontrolling a back-pass.

However, he avoided a second red card in three games as referee Andy Madley waved play on and VAR official Tony Harrington agreed, much to the visitors’ anger and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui’s disbelief.

Asked if his side should have been awarded a penalty, Lopetegui said: “Yes. For me, it was very, very, very clear – and not only a penalty, maybe a red card.

“But he [Madley] didn’t whistle for a penalty and the VAR doesn’t go to the referee, I don’t know why. But it was a pity.

“After we had to push a lot against a fantastic team. We deserved more, that’s true, but we didn’t get a penalty. Today it was very clear.

“VAR maybe can help more in this case.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Airparks Express has been given permission to extend its new car park at Aberdeen airport.
Aberdeen airport bosses accused of ‘not wanting competition’ as rival car park expansion is…
2
2
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘If we fight we can stop it’: Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
5
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists – and seize two vehicles – during Elgin driving crackdown
6
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
7
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’
8
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Wayne Thomson 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘This is my house’: Intruder kicked down terrified woman’s door and accused her of…

More from Press and Journal

Clynelish Distillery's on-site bar in Brora - one of the many Highland distilleries that would be impacted by an alcohol advertising ban (Image: Clynelish Distillery)
Jamie Stone: Alcohol advertising ban would create more problems than it could ever solve
The wintry weather has impacted fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St…
Tesco in Dingwall.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff's homes
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
Inverness defender Danny Devine takes in the reaction from the fans after sinking Kilmarnock. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
Adam Wilson director of PCL Live credits hard work and determination for his success. Image: FSB
Clear vision is key to success for Aberdeen AV man Adam Wilson
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Chamber boss call for reboot of Aberdeen City Region deal ahead of chancellor's budget

Editor's Picks

Most Commented