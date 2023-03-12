Eight dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eight dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 9:01 pm
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Black’s Beach in San Diego (Gregory Bull/AP)
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Black's Beach in San Diego (Gregory Bull/AP)

Eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats capsized in shallow but treacherous surf amid heavy fog in California, authorities have said, marking one of the deadliest maritime human smuggling operations ever off US shores.

A Spanish-speaking woman on one of the panga-style boats called emergency services on 911 on Saturday night to report the other vessel overturned in waves at Black’s Beach, authorities said.

She said there were 15 people on the capsized vessel and eight on hers.

Coast Guard and San Diego fire and rescue crews pulled the bodies of eight adults from the water, but fog hampered the search for additional victims.

A boat sits overturned on Black's Beach in San Diego
An overturned boat on Black's Beach in San Diego (Gregory Bull/AP)

Recovery efforts resumed on Sunday but no additional bodies were found.

Survivors may have escaped on land, including the woman who called 911. Authorities did not know her whereabouts.

San Diego lifeguard chief James Gartland said rescuers found the two boats overturned in shallow waters when they arrived.

Surf was modest, with swells around 3ft (about one metre), but skies were foggy and black.

“That area is very hazardous, even in the daytime,” Mr Gartland said at a news conference.

“It has a series of sandbars and in-shore rip currents, so you can think that you can land in some sand or get to waist-high, knee-high water and think that you’re able to be safe to exit the water, but there’s long, in-shore holes. If you step into those holes, those rip currents will pull you along the shore and back out to sea.”

Black’s Beach is about 15 miles north of central San Diego in a secluded area not far from the popular La Jolla Shores.

Its reputation for some of the best breaks in southern California draws many surfers.

Two boats, one overturned, sit on Black's Beach in San Diego
Two boats, one overturned, on Black's Beach in San Diego (Gregory Bull/AP)

Hundreds of maritime smuggling operations occur every year off California’s coast and sometimes turn fatal.

In May 2021, a packed boat carrying migrants capsized and broke apart in powerful surf along the rocky San Diego coast, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen others.

Smuggling off the California coast has ebbed and flowed over the years but has long been a risky alternative for migrants to avoid heavily guarded land borders.

Pangas enter from Mexico in the dead of night, sometimes charting hundreds of miles north.

Recreational boats try to mix in unnoticed with fishing and pleasure vessels during the day.

South of the US border, there are many secluded, private beaches with gated entrances between high-rises with magnificent ocean views, some only partially built because funds dried up during construction.

Popotla, a fishing hamlet where narrow streets are lined with vendors selling a wide variety of local catch, is favoured among smugglers for its large, sandy beach and relatively gentle waves.

A boat sits overturned near a row of life jackets on Black's Beach in San Diego
A boat sits overturned near a row of life jackets on Black's Beach in San Diego (Gregory Bull/AP)

At least some of Saturday’s victims were Mexican, according to the consulate in San Diego, but how many was unknown.

Illegal crossings have soared under President Joe Biden, with many migrants turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents and being released in the United States to pursue their cases in immigration court.

A pandemic rule scheduled to end on May 11 denies migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19 but enforcement has fallen disproportionately on Mexicans, Hondurans, Guatemalans and El Salvadorans because those have been the only nationalities that Mexico agreed to take back.

As a result, people of those four countries have been more likely to try to elude capture, knowing they are likely to be expelled under the public health rule, known as Title 42 authority.

Mexico recently began taking back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans under Title 42.

