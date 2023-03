Masks stay put in Japan as three-year request to wear them ends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Japan has dropped its request for people to wear masks after three years, but hardly anything has changed in a country with an extremely high regard for their effectiveness at anti-virus protection.

Most commuters exiting Tokyo’s main train station in the morning were wearing masks as they headed to work. The same was true of people on the streets.

During a televised budget committee meeting at parliament, some legislators still wore masks, though Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was not wearing one when he arrived at his office on Monday.

Baseball fans who gathered outside of the Tokyo Dome hours before Monday’s Australia-Czech Republic and China-South Korea games also wore masks. They will also be able to cheer without their masks as that ban was lifted, too.

Spectators are packed at the stand waiting for the start of the Pool B game between Japan and Australia at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome (AP)

Dropping mask-wearing request is one of the last steps Japan’s government is taking in easing Covid-19 rules in public places as it tries to expand business and other activity.

“From today, mask-wearing is left up to individual judgment. We are not forcing anyone to wear it or take it off,” Mr Kishida told reporters as he arrived at his office.

“I think there will be more occasions when I will take my mask off.”

Mr Kishida, however, asked people to use masks around vulnerable people to protect them from risks of infection.

In a country where the pressure for conformity is extremely strong, many people are expected to keep wearing them for now.

Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo (AP)

The mask request was dropped for outdoors last summer, yet many have kept wearing them.

Restaurants, stores and airlines removed signs asking customers to wear masks. But many of their employees are keeping their masks on to show consideration for customers and others who need protection.

A popular chain Ramen Jiro tweeted on Monday that mask-wearing is up to customers, but employees will continue wearing them for the time being.

It also asked customers to cooperate in hygiene measures, such as not talking loudly.

Spectators at baseball and football games will be no longer be asked to wear masks and will be allowed to cheer without masks.

Fukuoka Softbank Hawks announced that visitors and employees at their stadium can use their own judgment on masks beginning on Monday.

Japan last fall stopped requiring Covid-19 tests for entrants who had at least three shots – part of the country’s careful easing of measures after virtually closing its borders to foreign tourists for about two years.