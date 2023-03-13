Bank stocks tumble but others rise on interest rate hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank stocks tumble but others rise on interest rate hopes

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 2:19 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 11:08 pm
A stock exchange trader observes the price development at the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt (dpa via AP)
A stock exchange trader observes the price development at the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt (dpa via AP)

Bank stocks tumbled on Monday over worries about what might be next to break, following the second and third largest bank failures in US history.

But many other stocks rose on hopes the bloodletting will force the Federal Reserve to take it easier on the hikes to interest rates that are shaking Wall Street and the economy.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after whipsaw trading, where it careened from an early loss of 1.4% to a midday gain of nearly that much.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Silicon Valley Bank
A law enforcement official stands in an entryway to a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Massachusetts (AP)

The sharpest drops again came from banks and other financial companies.

Investors are worried that a relentless rise in interest rates meant to get inflation under control are approaching a tipping point and may be cracking the banking system.

The US government announced a plan late on Sunday meant to shore up confidence in the banking industry following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank since Friday.

The most pressure is on the regional banks a few steps below in size of the massive, “too-big-to-fail” banks that helped take down the economy in 2007 and 2008.

Shares of First Republic Bank fell 61.8%, even after the bank said on Sunday it had strengthened its finances with cash from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

Huge banks, which have been repeatedly stress-tested by regulators following the 2008 financial crisis, were not down as much. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.8%, and Bank of America dropped 5.8%.

“So far, it seems that the potential problem banks are few, and importantly do not extend to the so-called systemically important banks,” analysts at ING said.

The broader market flipped from losses to gains as expectations built that all the furore will mean the Fed will not reaccelerate its rate hikes, as it had been threatening to do.

Such a move could give the economy and banking system more breathing space, but it could also give inflation more oxygen.

Some investors are calling for the Fed to make cuts to interest rates soon to stanch the bleeding. Rate cuts often act like steroids for the stock market.

The wider expectation, though, is that the Fed is likely to pause or at least hold off on accelerating its rate hikes at its next meeting later this month.

That would still be a sharp turnaround from expectations just a week ago, when many traders were forecasting the Fed could go back to increasing the size of its rate hikes.

The fear was that stubbornly high inflation would force the Fed to get even tougher, and investors were bracing for the Fed to keep hiking at least a few more times after that.

Now, “depending on reactions in financial markets and eventual fallout on the overall economy, we wouldn’t rule out that the hiking cycle could even be over and that the next move by Fed officials may be lower not higher”, said Kevin Cummins, chief US economist at NatWest.

Higher interest rates can drag down inflation by slowing the economy, but they raise the risk of a recession later on.

They also hit prices for stocks, as well as bonds sitting in investors’ portfolios.

Germany Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse has sparked fears over further upheavals (AP)

The Fed has already hiked rates at the fastest pace in generations and made other moves to reverse its tremendous support for the economy during the pandemic.

That has effectively drained cash from the system, something Wall Street calls “liquidity”.

“Restoring liquidity in the banking system is easier than restoring confidence, and today it is clearly about the latter,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

At one point during the morning, a measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street touched its highest level since October before falling back.

Prices for Treasuries shot higher as investors sought safety and as their expectations grew for an easier Fed. That in turn sent their yields lower, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury plunged to 3.54% from 3.70% late on Friday. That is a major move for the bond market.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, had an even more breathtaking drop. It fell to 3.99% from 4.59% on Friday. It was above 5% earlier this month.

Stock markets were mixed in Asia, but the losses deepened as trading headed westward through Europe. Germany’s Dax lost 3% as bank stocks across the continent sank.

In London, the government arranged the sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK, the California bank’s British arm, for the nominal sum of one British pound, or roughly 1.20 dollar.

All told, the S&P 500 slipped 5.83 points to 3,855.76. The Dow fell 90.50 to 31,819.14, and the Nasdaq rose 49.96 to 11,188.84.

