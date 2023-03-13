Kevin De Bruyne urged to focus on ‘simple things’ in bid to rediscover top form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin De Bruyne urged to focus on ‘simple things’ in bid to rediscover top form

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 2:40 pm
Pep Guardiola feels Kevin De Bruyne has fallen below his usual high standards this season (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola feels Kevin De Bruyne has fallen below his usual high standards this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola has urged Kevin De Bruyne to focus on the “simple things” to get back to his best.

The Belgium playmaker has not been at his most dynamic as Manchester City have struggled to match the high levels of consistency they have produced in recent years.

It remains relative, with the inspirational De Bruyne still having registered 17 assists in 34 appearances in a side chasing three trophies this term – three more assists than he managed in 45 games last season.

Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Pep Guardiola (right)
De Bruyne (left) has been a hugely influential player for Guardiola (right) in the past (David Davies/PA)

Yet with Guardiola having started him on the bench for three of the last seven Premier League games, the manager clearly feels the levels of one of his big-name stars have fallen.

Guardiola said: “It’s been a difficult season, I would say, for all of us, me included, (because of) the World Cup and many things.

“I’m not going to discover Kevin. Kevin has an ability to do it. What I’d like – I spoke many times to him – is to go to the easy principles and do it well.

“He has an incredible ability to make an assist, to score goals and see passes like no-one else, but I always have belief they will increase and will get better when the simple things, like don’t lose the ball, the mobility, the incredible capacity to be active in the movement, to do it again better and better, the rest will come along.

“It’s like Erling (Haaland). I don’t want him to just score goals and the rest I don’t care. He will score and he will be involved in the game.

“With Kevin it’s the same. When the simple things are done perfectly and we are in the right moment, the actions to create incredible passes that he – only he – can find, it will be easier, it will be better.”

Guardiola was speaking at a press conference to preview City’s Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

He shared his club’s media duties with De Bruyne, although the pair were not in the room at the same time.

For his part, De Bruyne insisted he would always strive to hit the highest possible standards and had no thoughts about whether he might have to adapt his game, or even play in a different position, in the future.

The 31-year-old said: “I’m a perfectionist. Whatever I do in football or life, I will always want it to be 100 per cent.

“In that regard, if the time would come, that is something I would think about but it’s not necessarily now.

“If I think about it at this particular time I would like to stay as high as possible, for as long as possible, but that isn’t only my decision.”

Josko Gvardiol celebrates his equaliser against Manchester City
Leipzig fought back to claim a 1-1 draw against City in the first leg in Germany (Tim Goode/PA)

Guardiola accepts his side still have work to do against Leipzig, who are third in the Bundesliga, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany three weeks ago.

He said: “Always I believe in ‘transition’ games, it is always (the toss of) a coin. It can go in your favour or (not) but it is a knockout game and maybe we need to break more of the game, maybe we don’t.

“We will see. In the end the game will dictate what we have to do. We’ll try to adjust a few things that will maybe help us to have more control and play a bit better.”

