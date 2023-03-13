Ben White admits Scotland need to become more clinical to defeat top teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben White admits Scotland need to become more clinical to defeat top teams

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 4:52 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 5:58 pm
Scotland scrum-half Ben White rued missed chances (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Scotland scrum-half Ben White rued missed chances (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ben White admits Scotland “fell short” when it mattered as he rued their lack of ruthlessness in the key moments of their Six Nations campaign.

After kicking off with back-to-back wins over England and Wales, Scotland’s hopes of silverware were dashed by subsequent defeats against the world’s top two sides as they lost 32-21 away to France a fortnight ago and then 22-7 at home to Ireland on Sunday.

Gregor Townsend’s men competed well for large chunks of both of those matches but scrum-half White admits they need to become more clinical if they are to have a chance of defeating the elite nations.

“It’s tough to take any positives right now because we back ourselves to win and we fell short,” he said. “Ireland were very good, they were accurate when they needed to be.

“Against the top sides, you’ll get three or four chances and you have to take them all if you want to win.

“Against Ireland we created three or four chances and we took one, and ultimately that cost us in the end. They took their chances and we didn’t.

“Our accuracy in the final third wasn’t good enough and that’s something we’re going to have to work on going into the Italy game.

“We were in that game until about 55-60 minutes and then they turned the screw on us, which is disappointing.”

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown, who came on for the closing quarter on Sunday, felt Ireland showed their resilience in how they dealt with the challenge of losing their two hookers, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, to injury within 50 minutes.

“Ireland adapted very well to losing two hookers in the game,” he said. “It takes something (special) for a side to be able to adapt their game that well and come out with a win.

“The fact they extended their lead after both their hookers went off, they controlled that situation really well. I’m disappointed we didn’t put more pressure on them though, particularly at set-pieces.”

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown
Scotland hooker Fraser Brown was impressed by Ireland (Donall Farmer/PA)

Brown is adamant Scotland will be able to rouse themselves for their final match at home to Italy.

Although they no longer have a chance of the title, the Scots can land the consolation prize of a top-three finish if they win on Saturday.

Brown hopes they can deliver a big performance to cap a campaign that promised so much after the opening two games.

“It will be pretty easy to pick ourselves up because we’ve got another big game on Saturday,” he said. “We started the championship really well, with two victories.

“We played really well in parts against France in Paris and did well to work our way back into the game and again against Ireland we played well in the first half and put them under a lot of pressure.

“We know the quality we have within our squad and how well we can play but the next part of the puzzle is putting it all together to produce performances week after week for 80 minutes.

“It’s important to win on Saturday, it’s important to finish as high as possible and it’s important for the growth of the team heading into a big summer.”

