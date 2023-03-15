Former Australian prime minister says submarines deal ‘worst in all history’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Former Australian prime minister says submarines deal ‘worst in all history’

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 5:42 am
(Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
(Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Former Australian prime minister Paul Keating has said his nation’s plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to modernise its fleet “must be the worst deal in all history”.

Speaking at a National Press Club event, Mr Keating said the submarines would not serve a useful military purpose.

“The only way the Chinese could threaten Australia or attack it is on land,” Mr Keating said.

“That is, they bring an armada of troop ships with a massive army to occupy us. This is not possible for the Chinese to do.”

He added that Australia would sink any such Chinese armada with planes and missiles.

“The idea that we need American submarines to protect us,” Mr Keating said.

“If we buy eight, three are at sea. Three are going to protect us from the might of China. Really? I mean, the rubbish of it. The rubbish.”

Australia’s deal — announced on Monday in San Diego by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — came amid growing concern about China’s military build-up and influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Biden emphasised that the submarines would not carry nuclear weapons of any kind.

Australian defence minister Richard Marles said the deal was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military build-up in the region since the Second World War.

“We have to take the step of developing the capability to operate a nuclear-powered submarine so that we can hand over a much more self-reliant nation to our children and to our grandchildren,” Mr Marles said.

Rishi Sunak visit to US
(left to right) Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in San Diego, US, to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations (Leon Neal/PA)

China said on Tuesday the US, Australia and the United Kingdom were travelling “further down the wrong and dangerous path for their own geopolitical self-interest” in inking the deal, which has been given the acronym Aukus.

Mr Keating served as prime minister for more than four years in the 1990s. He was from the Labor Party, the same party as Mr Albanese.

Mr Keating said the submarine deal was the worst international decision by the Labor Party in more than 100 years, when it unsuccessfully tried to introduce conscription during the First World War.

He also mocked the cost of the deal, which Australian officials have estimated at between 268 billion and 368 billion Australian dollars (£147 billion – £202 billion) over three decades. Australian officials say the deal will create 20,000 jobs.

“For 360 billion, we’re going to get eight submarines,” Mr Keating said. “It must be the worst deal in all history.”

At the Press Club event, Mr Keating was questioned about whether his own ties to China had influenced his views.

He said he had no commercial interests in China and had stopped serving on a bank board five years ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
4
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
5
The new Wickes store will be built at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill. Image: Google Maps
‘An asset to Westhill’: Plans for new Wickes DIY shop approved by council
6
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
9
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts
10
The plan envisages wider pavements and no through traffic in Academy Street
Academy Street: Inverness public gets chance to view traffic plans in series of drop-in…

More from Press and Journal

Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
'This is our chance to showcase the sport' - Short Mat Bowls World Championships…
Josh Meekings was a Scottish Cup winner with Caley Thistle.
Josh Meekings refutes suggestion Caley Thistle or Falkirk will not be worthy of Scottish…
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
BBC director general, Tim Davie (Image: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: BBC tying itself in knots over policy was inevitable
A protester holds a placard in support of football pundit Gary Lineker (Image: Mike Ruane/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Jumping to conclusions just got cosier in fur-lined Crocs
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United's Julian Wade wants more after hitting 20-goal target ahead of Highland League…
The medal has the initials R.F. on the back
The mystery of R.F: Inverness family seeks to return gold cup final medal to…
Consultation on the Nairn land began on Tuesday, March 14. Image: Google Maps
Consultation on Nairn strip of land by Seaman's Hall begins
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should delay appointing new boss as Barry Robson could secure a top-six finish,…
Andy Macrae in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Andy Macrae urges Brora Rangers to lay down marker against Highland League leaders Buckie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented