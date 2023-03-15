Dutch go to polls in mid-term provincial elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Dutch go to polls in mid-term provincial elections

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 10:36 am
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte casts his ballot (AP)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte casts his ballot (AP)

Voters in the Netherlands have cast their ballots in elections for provincial legislatures that have a national impact through indirectly deciding the make-up of the Dutch senate.

A big swing away from the ruling four-party centre-right coalition of long-serving Prime Minister Mark Rutte could affect his ability to push reforms through the upper house of the national parliament in the remainder of his term.

The vote comes amid widespread dissatisfaction with Mr Rutte’s government and anger among farmers at plans to rein in nitrate pollution.

Highlighting the discontent, Mr Rutte and other political leaders were briefly unable to leave the venue of the final election debate on Tuesday night because of farmers and others protesting outside.

Netherlands Election
An electronic billboard in Amsterdam calls on people to vote in the March 15 provincial election (AP)

“It wasn’t a problem,” Mr Rutte said on Wednesday. “We were in good hands. I had a nice cup of coffee.”

Dozens of parties take part in the provincial elections in this nation of nearly 18 million, many of them small and local.

Voters also will elect members of the country’s 21 local water authorities, key institutions in a nation more than a quarter of which is below sea level and which has endless lines of dikes to protect its heartland.

Mr Rutte, who came to power in 2010 and is now the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader, is under pressure after a parliamentary inquiry into earthquakes caused by natural gas extraction in the northern province of Groningen was critical of him and his government.

The Prime Minister’s administration has not yet formally responded to the findings, but he acknowledged that the conclusions were “hard and painful”.

Mark Rutte
Mr Rutte parks his bicycle as he arrives to casts his ballot for the provincial elections in The Hague (AP)

Polls show that the populist Farmer and Citizen Movement led by legislator Caroline van der Plas is likely to win big in the elections as it taps into discontent in rural communities that perceive themselves as sidelined by the government in The Hague.

The party, known by its Dutch acronym BBB, was formed in 2019 and is taking part in provincial elections for the first time.

It won 1% of the vote in the national election in 2021 with Ms van der Plas, a former journalist focusing on agriculture, becoming a national legislator.

Andre Krouwel, a political scientist from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam said Ms van der Plas’ popularity now extends beyond just farmers.

“The farmers’ party is basically using a sort of folksy nationalism, referring to traditional ways of life and traditional Dutch landscape in order to be open to traditional social and moral values,” he said.

Netherlands Election
An election poster for the Socialist Party SP attached to a tree in Amsterdam (AP)

“This creates an appeal that goes far beyond farmers, which are a very small proportion of the … population, and extends deep into suburban and urban voters who have a traditional and conservative right-wing outlook on life.”

Arriving on his bicycle to vote in The Hague, Mr Rutte played down the possible effect of a victory for the BBB on his coalition.

“I really think it’s elections for the provinces and water authorities,” he told The Associated Press.

“And of course also for the senate, so in that sense there is also something of national policy in it, but I would be careful about drawing very big conclusions from such a result.”

The anti-immigration Freedom Party led by Geert Wilders performed poorly in the last provincial elections in 2019, but polls suggest it will bounce back this time.

Mr Wilders supports farmers and is calling for more investment in affordable housing and drastic reduction in immigration.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte casts his ballot (AP)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented