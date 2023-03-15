Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 2:06 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 2:38 pm
A US MQ-9 drone (AP)
Russian authorities have said they will try to recover the fragments of a US surveillance drone that American forces brought down in the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s security council, said in remarks televised on Wednesday that the Kremlin plans to search for the drone’s debris.

Mr Patrushev said: “I don’t know if we can recover them or not, but we will certainly have to do that, and we will deal with it.

“I certainly hope for success.”

Russia Ukraine War
Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the United States (AP)

US national security council spokesman John Kirby said the drone was flying in international airspace and over international waters when the encounter with the Russian fighter took place on Tuesday.

He stressed that the drone’s presence over the Black Sea was not an uncommon occurrence.

Mr Kirby said the MQ-9 Reaper drone had not yet been recovered and it was unclear whether it would be.

Mr Patrushev claimed the drone incident underlined the US engagement in the hostilities in Ukraine.

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, also noted that Russia has the capability to recover the drone’s fragments.

US officials accused Russia of attempting to intercept the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Mr Kirby said the drone had not yet been recovered and it was unclear whether it would be, but the US “took steps to protect the information and to protect, to minimise any effort by anybody else to exploit that drone for useful content”.

Russia Ukraine War Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

He added that such an encounter “does increase the risk of miscalculations, misunderstandings”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated the Russian defence ministry’s statement that Russian jets did not use their weapons or have any impact on the US drone.

Mr Peskov described US-Russia relations as being at their lowest point but added that “Russia has never rejected a constructive dialogue, and it’s not rejecting it now”.

At the Pentagon, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the intercept by the Russian jet was part of a “pattern of aggressive, risky and unsafe actions by Russian pilots in international airspace”.

He said Russia must operate its aircraft in a safe manner.

“Make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows,” Mr Austin said in opening remarks before a virtual meeting of a US-led effort to coordinate Western military support for Ukraine.

While encounters between Russian and Nato aircraft are not unusual – before the invasion of Ukraine, Nato planes were involved in an annual average of 400 intercepts with Russian planes – the war has heightened the significance and potential hazards of such incidents.

“The last thing that we want, certainly the last thing that anybody should want, is for this war in Ukraine to escalate to become something between the United States and Russia, to have this actually … expand beyond that,” Mr Kirby told CNN.

The secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted on Wednesday that the drone incident was “a signal from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that he is ready to expand the conflict zone, with drawing other parties in”.

