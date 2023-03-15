Ollie Watkins pushing for inclusion as Gareth Southgate names England squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ollie Watkins pushing for inclusion as Gareth Southgate names England squad

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 5:12 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 9:30 pm
Ollie Watkins is in fine form for Aston Villa (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Ollie Watkins is in fine form for Aston Villa (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Ollie Watkins will be hoping for an England recall when boss Gareth Southgate names his first squad since the World Cup on Thursday.

Southgate opted to carry on in his role after England’s quarter-final defeat to France in Qatar before Christmas and will lead the country into Euro 2024 next summer, with qualifying getting under way later this month.

Watkins could be named in the squad to play Italy and Ukraine following his outstanding form for Aston Villa, while Chelsea duo Reece James and Ben Chilwell may return after they missed the World Cup through injury.

Ollie Watkins is in fine goalscoring form for Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins is in fine goalscoring form for Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Watkins, who has won seven caps, was not part of the squad that went to the Middle East, but having scored six goals in his last seven games, it will be difficult for Southgate to ignore him, especially with other issues in attack.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who was also left out of the World Cup squad, may miss out again as the Football Association disciplinary case for breaching betting rules hangs over him.

The 26-year-old, whose 16 goals make him the second-highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season behind Harry Kane, was watched by Southgate during the Bees’ 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether he gets the nod.

Callum Wilson did go to Qatar and impressed in a cameo role, but has scored just one goal in 13 games for Newcastle since the domestic season resumed.

Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson has scored one goal in 13 games since returning from the World Cup

Jadon Sancho may also be in contention for a recall after a spell out of the reckoning.

The Manchester United winger has only featured once for England since the Euro 2020 final and was not part of Southgate’s plans for the World Cup.

Sancho also had a spell away from club football before Christmas as he was “not in the right status or fitness state” but returned at the start of February and has been a part of the United side that won the Carabao Cup and is on the brink of reaching the Europa League quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, James Maddison will be hoping to still be in favour, while eyes will be on whether Arsenal defender Ben White, who is having a fine season for the Gunners, is included after leaving the World Cup camp early for “personal reasons”.

On whether there was any issue for White, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: “As far as I am concerned, no. He has been in very good form, available for every single match and has been performing well for us.

“He is available for us so for sure he will be available for the England squad.”

Southgate could also look to give some fresh faces a chance, with Nottingham Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White, who Southgate is a known admirer of, and Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott both possible inclusions.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Morgan Gibbs-White could earn an England call (Tim Goode/PA)

Forest boss Steve Cooper said of Gibbs-White: “I don’t know if he will be selected. He’s doing really well, the exciting bit is that he still has so much to go.

“It’s not a developmental period but it is a first experience of being a regular Premier League player, he’s relished the challenge.

“I know it’s an ambition for him, having been in the system with him along the way, and if that is a motivation he knows to do that he has to keep going and improving at club level at Nottingham Forest.”

England begin their Group C campaign when they visit Italy on March 23, with Ukraine travelling to Wembley three days later.

