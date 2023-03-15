Aleksander Ceferin apologises for chaotic scenes at Paris Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aleksander Ceferin apologises for chaotic scenes at Paris Champions League final

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 6:32 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 7:40 pm
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said sorry for the chaotic scenes at last year’s Champions League final in Paris (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said sorry for the chaotic scenes at last year's Champions League final in Paris (Niall Carson/PA)

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has apologised for the chaotic scenes at last season’s Champions League final and expressed his relief “nothing terrible happened” in Paris.

An independent report published last month found European football’s governing body was primary responsible for serious congestion problems outside the Stade de France.

Thousands of Liverpool fans were penned in against perimeter fences and tear-gassed by police trying to alleviate further problems after a decision was made to close turnstile gates ahead of Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Liverpool fans are set to have their tickets refunded and UEFA’s general secretary Theodore Theodoridis has apologised to those affected by events in Paris.

But Ceferin, speaking in an interview on Gary Neville’s The Overlap channel, said: “First of all I can say that I feel sorry for what happened and we will make sure that it doesn’t happen anymore. That’s the most important thing for me.

“When I was at the match, I remember I had a meeting with the King of Spain and my people came into the room and said, ‘something urgent had happened’. I went out and they say there is a problem with an entrance or some entrances for the fans. Nothing else.

“We didn’t know how serious that was back then because UEFA does not have jurisdiction outside the stadium. There is French police and they didn’t communicate with us.

“It was a difficult situation and look, trust me there is not a single person in UEFA who is not terribly sorry that those things happen. Probably this is the main topic at UEFA how to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Legal action is being pursued by Liverpool fans over what happened in Paris, where supporters were initially blamed by UEFA for delaying kick-off by arriving late while French officials also claimed thousands of tickets had been forged.

These were “manifestly inaccurate” according to the independent report.

“That was a mistake, that was a mistake from our side but it was hard to check what was right and what was wrong. We got so strange information and I really didn’t know the scale of the thing that happened,” Ceferin said.

“I am still expecting feedback from the experts we have that are dealing with it.

“Me as president of UEFA, I don’t deal with organisation of the match but we have to have better communication with the local authorities because in London (at the Euro 2021 final) again it was not UEFA who should protect outside the stadium, it was local police and, obviously, not very successful.”

Ceferin insisted it was “too early” to decide if people will lose their jobs over the farcical scenes in Paris but promised lessons would be learned for next year’s Champions League final at Wembley.

He added: “We’ll try to speak with the local authorities more and they learn a lot as well.

“They would understand and wouldn’t underestimate the situation. We have a team there all the time and they report. Thank God nothing terrible happened.”

Ceferin also reflected on the European Super League saga from 2021 with ex-Manchester United captain Neville.

European Super League fan protest
English fans were against the European Super League (Adam Davy/PA)

He alleged United and Liverpool were the English clubs most powerful in joining the breakaway league, which collapsed within 72 hours after all ‘Big Six’ members eventually pulled out.

“As much as I know, unfortunately your club, the (United) owners were very much involved and Liverpool as well,” Ceferin said.

“I think that those two were from the English side the most. The last joining were Chelsea and (Manchester) City. I’m not so sure about Tottenham and Arsenal. Both Chelsea and Manchester City were hesitant from the beginning.”

On the possibility of the European Super League being revived by founding members Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, Ceferin insisted: “I say play your Super League.

“You are three, you can play your Super League. No one cares. Football doesn’t want them.”

