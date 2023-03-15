US and Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US and Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone incident

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 7:10 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 9:28 pm
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken to his Russian counterpart about the destruction of a US drone over the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets, which brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

It was the first call between Mr Austin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu since October.

And General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he had scheduled a similar call with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces.

“We take any potential for escalation very seriously. And that’s why I believe it’s important to keep the lines of communication open,” Mr Austin said at a Pentagon press briefing.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during a meeting with military commanders in Russia
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during a meeting with military commanders in Russia (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

“I think it’s really key that we’re able to pick up the phone and engage each other. And I think that that will help to prevent miscalculation going forward.”

The US military said it ditched the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the sea after a Russian fighter jet poured fuel on the surveillance drone and then struck its propeller while it was flying in international airspace.

Russia has denied that it caused the accident.

The US has said it was working on declassifying surveillance footage from the drone that would show Tuesday’s crash.

That the top US and Russian defence and military leaders were talking so soon after the incident underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea and that both sides recognised the need to tamp down the risks of escalation.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contact between US and Russian military leaders has been limited, with Russian officials refusing to take US military calls in the early months of the war.

There are still questions as to whether Russia meant to down the drone, even though the moments that led up to its crash were “intentional”, said Gen Milley, who stood alongside Mr Austin at the briefing.

"We have absolute evidence of the contact," Gen Milley said.

However, he told reporters that it was still unclear whether the collision itself was intentional.

And he pushed back against Russia’s contention that the fighter jets did not come in contact with the drone.

“We have absolute evidence of the contact,” Gen Milley said.

“It’s very aggressive. … We have video evidence and all that.”

Gen Milley and Mr Austin also left open the possibility that the US could try to recover portions of the downed 32 million dollar (£26.6 million) drone, which Gen Milley said crashed into waters that were 4,000 to 5,000ft (1,200 to 1,500 metres) deep.

Other US officials said the US does not have military ships in the region, and won’t likely seek to recover wreckage.

The Black Sea has been closed since early 2022 to military vessels that do not have a home port along its shores.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said Russia has already sent ships to the area and attempted to recover pieces of the drone.

Gen Milley downplayed the significance of any potential recovery by Russia.

“It probably broke up. There’s probably not a lot to recover,” he said.

“As far as the loss of anything of sensitive intelligence, etc. … we would take – and we did take – mitigating measures. So we’re quite confident that whatever was of value is no longer of value.”

US officials have refused to detail what steps were taken to protect sensitive technology on the drone or the video it collected during its surveillance mission.

But officials have long acknowledged that the US can remotely remove sensitive information from high-tech drones and make systems inoperable so they are not of much value.

Gen Milley and Mr Austin also said the incident would not stop the US from flying wherever international law allows.

Gen Milley did not give a time for his scheduled call with his Russian counterpart.

Gen Gerasimov was named the new commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine in January and the previous commander demoted in an apparent sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dissatisfaction with the state of the war, which has been stalemated.

A US MQ-9 drone
A US MQ-9 drone (Massoud Hossaini/AP)

If the call between Mr Austin and Mr Shoigu was de-escalatory in private, it was not apparent from Russia’s public statements.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters earlier on Wednesday that Russia has declared certain areas of the Black Sea off-limits to any aerial traffic during the conflict and suggested the US was trying to provoke an escalation through the flights.

The drone crashed near Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014 and illegally annexed.

“Any incidents that could provoke confrontation between the two great powers, the two largest nuclear powers, raise very serious risks,” Mr Lavrov said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Mr Shoigu, in the call with Mr Austin, noted that the flights of US drones near Crimea are “provocative” and risk escalating tensions in the Black Sea.

He said Russia would respond “in kind to all provocations” in the future, but also noted that the two nuclear powers must act responsibly and maintain channels of communication.

Asked about the call, Mr Austin declined to provide any details.

Mr Austin and Mr Shoigu first spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in May 2022.

At the time it was the highest level US-Russian contact of the war.

In October, they spoke twice in three days as the threat of an escalation was high.

Mr Shoigu had accused Ukraine of planning to use a dirty bomb, a claim that was strongly rejected by US and western allies, who accused Russia of seeking a false pretext to justify further escalation, potentially including the use of a tactical nuclear weapon.

