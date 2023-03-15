Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 7:34 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 8:34 pm
Stormy Daniels (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Stormy Daniels (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has met with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to her on former US president Donald Trump’s behalf, her lawyer said.

The news emerged as Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer who orchestrated the payment, was giving a second day of evidence before a New York grand jury looking into the matter.

The 130,000 dollar (£108,000) payment was made in 2016, as Mr Trump’s first presidential campaign was in its final weeks and Ms Daniels was negotiating to go on television to air her claims of a sexual encounter with him a decade earlier.

Cohen made the payment and arranged another payout – at Mr Trump’s direction, he says.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump (Ron Johnson/AP)

Ms Daniels met with and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors and is willing to be a witness, her lawyer Clark Brewster tweeted.

The adult film actor tweeted her thanks to her lawyer for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice”.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cohen said he felt “great” as he headed into what he expected to be his final day of grand jury evidence.

Ms Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Mr Trump that she did not want, but did not say no to.

Mr Trump says it never happened.

The former president’s current lawyer said Mr Trump was invited to give evidence before the grand jury but has no plans to do so.

Federal prosecutors in 2018 charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes related to payments to Ms Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, arguing that the payouts amounted to impermissible gifts to Mr Trump’s election effort.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, centre, is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a second day of evidence before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, centre, is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a second day of evidence before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Ms McDougal, who was paid 150,000 dollars (£124,000), alleged she had an affair with the married Mr Trump in 2006-07.

He denied it.

Cohen pleaded guilty, served prison time and was disbarred.

Federal prosecutors never charged Mr Trump with any crime.

Manhattan prosecutors have been examining whether any state laws were broken in connection with the payments or the way Mr Trump’s company compensated Cohen for his work to keep the women’s allegations quiet.

Cohen and federal prosecutors said the company paid him 420,000 dollars (£349,000) to reimburse him for the payment to Ms Daniels and to cover bonuses and other supposed expenses.

The company classified those payments internally as legal expenses.

Falsifying business records can be a misdemeanour under state law, or a felony if the fudging of paperwork is done in connection with a more serious crime.

Mr Trump and his lawyers have said he was extorted into paying the money to Ms Daniels and should be considered the victim in the investigation.

Ms Daniels and the lawyers who helped arrange the payment have denied extorting anyone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Stormy Daniels (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented