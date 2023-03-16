Clashes hit Athens as general strike staged in protest over rail disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clashes hit Athens as general strike staged in protest over rail disaster

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 12:17 pm
Riot polices take their positions next of flames of cocktail molotov after throwing of a protestors during a 24-hours general strike in central Athens, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Strikes by labor unions in Greece following a rail disaster last month have disrupted public transport and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across Greece planned later Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Riot polices take their positions next of flames of cocktail molotov after throwing of a protestors during a 24-hours general strike in central Athens, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Strikes by labor unions in Greece following a rail disaster last month have disrupted public transport and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across Greece planned later Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Clashes have broken out in Athens during a general strike called across Greece in response to a rail disaster last month.

Protesters hurled petrol bombs at a police cordon near parliament.

Riot police responded with tear gas and stun grenades during the brief flare-up of violence that disrupted large, peaceful demonstrations.

Greece General Strike
A protester throws a petrol bomb in central Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

The strike grounded flights and extensively disrupted services, while large protests were also held in other cities across the country.

Clashes between youths and police also erupted in the southern port city of Patras.

The strike kept ferries to the Greek islands in port, left hospitals running with emergency staff, halted public transport services and led to class cancellations at state-run schools.

Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations which have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on February 28 that left 57 people dead and dozens injured.

Greece General Strike
Riot police in the Greek capital (Michael Varaklas/AP)

“This government has had four years to fix problems with the rail network, but instead of owning up to that responsibility, they are blaming everyone else,” Popi Tsapanidou, a spokeswoman for main leftist opposition party Syriza, told private Skai television.

The main protests were held in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, and in the capital Athens, where thousands chanted “this crime will not be forgotten”.

Stores and banks lowered their shutters when the protesters filed past as the capital was brought to a standstill.

A wide variety of labour associations — from those representing lawyers to delivery drivers — joined the strike.

The government, which faces a parliamentary election before the summer, says rail services will restart on March 22 and will be restored gradually until April 11, with additional staff to monitor safety and mandatory speed reduction rules along sections of the track.

Greece General Strike
Protesters are taking part in a 24-hour general strike (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s centre-right government has seen a strong lead in opinion polls reduced in recent weeks over its main rival, Syriza, with the two sides also locked in an ideological debate over how to reform Greece’s antiquated rail network.

Mr Mitsotakis has promised clearer boundaries between privatised services and the authorities overseeing them, seeking assistance from European Union experts in drawing up the changes.

His political opponents argue that the poorly managed dismantling of agencies under state control has compromised rail safety.

