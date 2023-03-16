Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can cope without Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can cope without Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 1:18 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 1:21 pm
Gregor Townsend wants a strong finish against Italy (Jane Barlow/PA)
Gregor Townsend wants a strong finish against Italy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gregor Townsend is confident Scotland will be able to cope without influential backs Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match at home to Italy.

The experienced pair are missing through injuries that forced them off in the closing stages of last weekend’s defeat by Ireland.

Blair Kinghorn will replace Russell at stand-off and Ollie Smith will take the place of full-back Hogg, as was the case in one of last summer’s Tests against Argentina.

Asked if he was confident the rest of his back-line could step up and take responsibility in the absence of the key duo, Townsend said: “Absolutely. We had a similar situation in the summer, when players stepped up in attacking roles, but also stepped up in general play and in terms of our defence.

“So, we’ve that experience when going up against a top team (without the pair), and that’s what we’re going up against this week in Italy.”

Kinghorn started five consecutive Tests at number 10 for Scotland last year before Russell returned midway through the autumn and reclaimed the position with a string of stunning displays.

It was widely assumed that the versatile Edinburgh back – who has been used as a full-back off the bench in recent matches – would instead take over in the number 15 jersey, with Munster’s Ben Healy perhaps in line to play at stand-off.

“We see Blair as a 10 who can play a number of positions,” explaining why he has opted for Kinghorn at number 10.

“It’s his club position, I know he’s had to play in the back three because of injury at Edinburgh but he’s played there (at number 10) for the last two seasons.

“He played there for us in last year’s Six Nations, three Tests in the summer and was involved in two Tests in the autumn, one he started and one he came off the bench. He’s trained a lot at 10.

“I believe we’ll see a really confident BK, someone in very good physical shape. He’s shown that in different positions so far this year, but we’re looking forward to him playing at 10. He’s played some really good games for us in the last 12 months in that position.”

The third enforced change to the starting XV sees Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner take the place of Richie Gray, who suffered a blow to the ribs against Ireland last Sunday, while Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson comes in for Matt Fagerson, who drops to the bench.

Uncapped Munster fly-half Ben Healy is named among the replacements, while Cam Redpath is on the bench for the first time in the tournament.

Italy have lost all four of their Six Nations matches so far, but Townsend is adamant they are equipped to give his side a tough challenge at Murrayfield.

“They have taken on the same teams that we have played, and two of those teams are the best teams in the world right now,” said Townsend.

“They’ve run them really close. The Ireland game was very close, I think it was 25-21, within four points for a long period.

“Against France they were seven points down with a 5m lineout in the 80th minute and had already won a penalty try off a driven maul. Those two games could have gone in their favour and nobody would have said they didn’t deserve it.

“They’ve beaten Australia in November, they beat Wales away last year. They are growing and the way they play puts teams under pressure because they attack from everywhere.”

The Scots have taken encouragement from the way they performed in back-to-back losses to the two top teams in the world, France and Ireland.

Scotland
Scotland have lost their last two games (Jane Barlow/PA)

Townsend is hoping they can take inspiration from their autumn series when they finished their campaign with an emphatic win over Argentina after a spirited defeat against the heavyweights of New Zealand.

“There are a lot of similarities to what happened in November,” said Townsend.

“We had a 60-minute performance at a very high level against New Zealand but didn’t win that game. Against Ireland, it was probably a little bit more than 40 minutes at a very high level but didn’t win.

“The week after the New Zealand game we were really focused on a difficult opponent in Argentina and we played really well in that game, which gave us a boost going into this championship.

“If we can do something similar against Italy, that will give us a boost heading into the World Cup preparations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented