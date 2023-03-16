Where do Ireland and England’s strengths and weaknesses lie?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Where do Ireland and England’s strengths and weaknesses lie?

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 4:38 pm
Ireland are overwhelming favourites to beat England (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ireland are overwhelming favourites to beat England (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ireland are aiming to complete the Grand Slam when they host England in the climax to the Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

As the world’s number one-ranked side they are expected to sweep aside Steve Borthwick’s men, who collapsed to a record home defeat to France in round four.

While Ireland are playing for glory, England are looking to restore reputations in the wake of their troubling 53-10 rout at Twickenham.

Here, the PA news agency examines the rivals’ strengths and weaknesses.

Player quality

Josh Van Der Flier is one of several world class players in Ireland's team
Josh van der Flier is one of several world-class players in Ireland’s team (Joe Giddens/PA)

A golden era of Irish rugby has produced a host of outstanding internationals, spearheaded by reigning world player of the year Josh van der Flier. Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan and Hugo Keenan would also be at home in a world XV, while veteran Johnny Sexton, 37, is showing why he is among the finest fly-halves seen in the professional era.

England, meanwhile, would struggle to contribute a single player to a composite Six Nations side such has been the collapse in form that set in during the latter stages of the Eddie Jones era. Ellis Genge has been an indefatigable carrier, while rookies Ollie Chessum and Ollie Lawrence have impressed, but even that trio were steamrollered by the French juggernaut.

Winner: Ireland

Leadership

Owen Farrell is leading England during a difficult spell
Owen Farrell is leading England during a difficult spell (Ben Whitley/PA)

Another area where Ireland are currently excelling, as demonstrated by the chaos at Murrayfield where a series of injuries meant flanker Van der Flier was throwing into the line-out while prop Cian Healy was forced to scrummage at hooker. Veteran half-back Sexton and Conor Murray were outstanding amid the carnage, while replacement number nine Jamison Gibson-Park brought the extra spark that was needed.

England’s difficulties have made life hard for Owen Farrell and Genge, the two players placed in charge during this Six Nations, and they are also missing the influence of Courtney Lawes. Borthwick is heavily reliant on this trio, with the likes of club captains Alex Dombrandt and Lewis Ludlam yet to make their presence felt in the leadership stakes.

Winner: Ireland

Tactics

Head coach Andy Farrell has guided Ireland to the top of the world rankings
Head coach Andy Farrell has guided Ireland to the top of the world rankings (Brian Lawless/PA)

Borthwick was given a hospital pass by his predecessor Jones, inheriting a morale-depleted team who were struggling to implement a muddled gameplan. Across the opening three rounds, steady progress was made in some of the basics such as the set-piece, but that came to a shuddering halt against France. Borthwick has pinned his hat on England showing fight whatever the circumstances, but even that was missing on the penultimate weekend. Their attack is a mess and they are leaking tries at a rate of knots, contributing to an overall lack of tactical cohesion.

Tactical cohesion is something Ireland have in spades, however. The green machine is relentlessly efficient with well-drilled players in full command of their roles. Underpinning much of their success is ruck speed and overall breakdown accuracy which, when combined with their world-leading conditioning, enables them to run opponents off their feet.

Winner: Ireland

Mindset

In normal circumstances, all-conquering Ireland would be expected to show their customary ruthlessness and dispatch the underdogs, but with the scene set for one of the great days in their 148-year history, could the pressure get to them? They are gunning for a fourth Grand Slam but their first to be clinched in Dublin, while the match’s scheduling on St Patrick’s weekend adds to the expectation.

England are an extraordinary 7/1 to upstage the Irish on their big day and with no one giving them a hope, they can take what is being viewed in their camp as a “free swing”. Several of Borthwick’s team are playing for their Test futures, adding to their motivation.

Winner: England

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
3
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
4
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
5
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would ‘have the courage to try something different’ at Aberdeen
6
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald’s in Ellon could look like
7
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
10
Scottish Government Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, and Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convener, Councillor Miranda Radley visiting council properties in Aberdeen for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen to benefit from 250 renovated council houses

More from Press and Journal

The two-vehicle crash happened close to Barcaldine Castle in Benderloch at around 6pm today. Image: Barcaldine Castle.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says testing people with Orkney grandparents for the BRCA1 variant could save lives from cancer. Image: Aberdeen University
Study reveals cancer gene's link with Orcadian grandparents
Chris and Georgie George, from Macduff, posing with Archie the campervan on their wedding day. Image: Megan Jack Photography.
Deeside Classic Campers help groom surprise bride on snowy wedding day
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash
Humza Yousaf was slated for his Ukraine remarks. Image: PA.
'Toe curling' moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
3
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
Taran Campbell tries out the new skateboard park. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness skatepark opens with plans for indoor facility in future
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented