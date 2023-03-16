Man United ease into Europa League quarter-finals after victory at Real Betis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Man United ease into Europa League quarter-finals after victory at Real Betis

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 7:46 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 7:49 pm
Marcus Rashford (right) scored Manchester United’s goal in the win at Real Betis (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Marcus Rashford (right) scored Manchester United’s goal in the win at Real Betis (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to victory at Real Betis with a rocket of a strike as Erik ten Hag’s side cruised through to the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Red Devils headed to Spain all-but assured of progress from this last-16 tie having won the first leg 4-1 in freezing conditions at Old Trafford last Thursday.

Betis made United sweat during the opening stages in the return fixture, but Rashford’s outstanding strike silenced the bouncing Estadio Benito Villamarin and secured a 1-0 win on the night.

The impressive 5-1 aggregate triumph puts them through to the quarter-finals, with Friday’s draw to outline their potential path to the Europa League final in Budapest.

The second leg in Seville had started in unconvincing fashion against Manuel Pellegrini’s Verdiblancos, with Juanmi wasting a glorious chance before Joaquin struck the post from distance.

Facundo Pellistri, making his first United start, hit the post at the end of a poor first half that was followed by a much-improved second-period performance by Ten Hag’s team.

Rashford looked sharp and followed an inexplicable miss moments earlier by unleashing a stunning 25-yard strike that ensured United’s first away trip since their Anfield annihilation ended in a win.

Real Betis v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Benito Villamarin Stadium
Marcus Rashford (left) scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United eased into the Europa League quarter-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Betis’ 50,000-plus fans were always here in hope rather than expectation given their three-goal deficit and their side flew out of the blocks, wasting a glorious eighth-minute chance.

United were caught out of position and Ayoze Perez sent Juanmi through, only to drag his shot across the face of goal with Harry Maguire breathing down his neck.

It was a huge let-off followed by 41-year-old Joaquin winding back the years to unleash a stunning 30-yard effort that hit the post after a slight Casemiro deflection.

Betis were making life uncomfortable for a strong-looking United side, although Ten Hag’s men eventually managed to slow the tempo and frustrate the hosts without ever looking in control.

The sharp start had waned but David De Gea had to be alert to stop Juanmi, who had raced between the visitors’ centre-back pairing to meet a fine through ball.

Maguire blocked the lively forward’s next attempt as the raucous home support continued to back their team, whose faint hopes were almost extinguished in stoppage time.

Casemiro went down on the left following a foul by Joaquin and Bruno Fernandes swung in the resulting free-kick, with the ball falling to Pellistri to get a shot into the ground that hit the post.

Wout Weghorst threw himself at it in an attempt to prod home but could not stretch to meet it, just as he had failed when trying to reach a Casemiro header at the start of the game.

The sides traded wayward efforts when the second half got under way, with Rashford among those to miss as he played with the bit between his teeth.

Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva denied the 25-year-old after Fernandes played onto him, with the forward furious with himself after uncharacteristically blazing over a brilliant chance.

Rashford quickly let that frustration out in stunning fashion.

Real Betis v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Benito Villamarin Stadium
Erik ten Hag saw his side exert the kind of control he was looking for towards the end of the game (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Having been found by a sweeping Casemiro pass, he took a couple of touches and then let rip with a fizzing 25-yard strike that flew home to silence the Betis faithful in the 55th minute.

De Gea had produced a fine reaction save to deny Perez from a corner shortly before a brilliant goal that ended hope of an always improbable Betis comeback.

Maguire headed off target as United looked for a second in Seville, with substitutes Jadon Sancho and Marcel Sabitzer both having attempts.

Fernandes, walking a suspension tightrope with Casemiro, was withdrawn and Weghorst had an attempt saved as United exerted the kind of control Ten Hag craved from the start.

More changes took the sting out of a tie that ended with United’s travelling fans calling for the Glazer family to sell the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
3
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
4
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
5
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would ‘have the courage to try something different’ at Aberdeen
6
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald’s in Ellon could look like
7
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
10
Scottish Government Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, and Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convener, Councillor Miranda Radley visiting council properties in Aberdeen for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen to benefit from 250 renovated council houses

More from Press and Journal

The two-vehicle crash happened close to Barcaldine Castle in Benderloch at around 6pm today. Image: Barcaldine Castle.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says testing people with Orkney grandparents for the BRCA1 variant could save lives from cancer. Image: Aberdeen University
Study reveals cancer gene's link with Orcadian grandparents
Chris and Georgie George, from Macduff, posing with Archie the campervan on their wedding day. Image: Megan Jack Photography.
Deeside Classic Campers help groom surprise bride on snowy wedding day
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash
Humza Yousaf was slated for his Ukraine remarks. Image: PA.
'Toe curling' moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
3
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
Taran Campbell tries out the new skateboard park. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness skatepark opens with plans for indoor facility in future
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented