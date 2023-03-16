Erik ten Hag praises Marcus Rashford’s focus, persistence and quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag praises Marcus Rashford’s focus, persistence and quality

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 9:09 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 12:25 am
Marcus Rashford (left) was praised by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Marcus Rashford (left) was praised by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Erik ten Hag highlighted Marcus Rashford’s focus, persistence and quality after the in-form forward fired Manchester United to a 1-0 victory at Real Betis in the Europa League.

Despite boasting a 4-1 lead from last week’s last-16 first leg at Old Trafford, the Red Devils boss only made four changes for the return fixture from Sunday’s Premier League draw with Southampton.

Betis made life difficult for United during the first half at a bouncing Estadio Benito Villamarin, which was silenced in the 55th minute when Rashford rifled home in stunning fashion.

The 25-year-old emerged from the break with the bit between his teeth and thumped in a 25-yard effort just minutes after he had uncharacteristically blazed over a glorious chance.

“The team was creating some chances,” Ten Hag said. “Rashy had some chances before and he missed some but he kept his belief, he kept trying, and got his reward.

“All good strikers know that not every chance you will get a goal but at this level, you don’t create five or six chances in a game so one of the two has to be in.”

Rashford’s 25th United goal in major European competitions was his 19th in 24 matches since returning from the World Cup.

Real Betis v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Benito Villamarin Stadium
Marcus Rashford (right) scored his 19th goal in 24 games since returning from the World Cup (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“(His form) tells you something about the team’s performance,” Ten Hag said. “It tells you something about him.

“If he keeps the focus, and makes sure he has the energy, the way, and the way he has to play in that system and style, he will get in scoring positions and then it’s about him, he has the ability to finish.”

Ten Hag had always suspected United would have to ride out an early storm on Thursday and was happy with the way his side eventually took control in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro also managed to play a substantial part without picking up bookings that would rule them out of the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

The latter’s four-match domestic ban made his starting role against Betis less surprising than Fernandes, who has played in all but three of United’s games this season.

Real Betis v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Benito Villamarin Stadium
Bruno Fernandes earned the praise of his Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“He is very strong, very good recovery,” Ten Hag said. “He is a very good athlete, he has so much energy, and he can play in so many roles.

“Tactically he is brilliant, he can play in roles and we can benefit from him, we can overload areas, we can outplay opponents, we create good situations and create chances.

“He is very important in the counter press, and pressing or transitions. He is a good example for the team.

“In recent weeks, he has been in brilliant form and he looks like he is getting better from game to game.”

Fernandes was joined in the line-up in Spain by Facundo Pellistri, who made his first United start since joining the club from Penarol in October 2020.

Real Betis v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Benito Villamarin Stadium
Facundo Pellistri (left) made his first start for Manchester United in the win over Real Betis (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I think he deserved to come in,” Ten Hag said of the 21-year-old Uruguay international, who had only made six substitute appearances before Thursday.

“He had a good training performance, you see him progressing, getting stronger, good game against Leeds, against Betis.

“To start is more difficult, we have seen that, but when the game goes on he came in and got belief, you see his abilities.

“He had some good dribbles, good runs in behind, and some good crosses, defending he did his job, so I am pretty pleased with his performance.

“For him it is a step up. Now it’s up to him, to get rhythm and contribute to the team.”

Real Betis v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Benito Villamarin Stadium
Manuel Pellegrini was proud of his Real Betis team following the defeat by Manchester United (Isabel Infantes/PA)

As for Betis, all focus is on domestic action after former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini oversaw a 5-1 aggregate defeat in this last-16 tie.

“When we drew Man Utd we knew we would be in for a difficult match,” the LaLiga side’s boss said.

“They are a Champions League team playing in the Europa League. We had three good chances to score but I am proud of this team for the fight they showed.”

