Arsenal out of Europa League after penalty shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Arsenal out of Europa League after penalty shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 11:07 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 11:27 pm
Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko (left) and Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko (left) and Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli missed from the spot as Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League after a penalty shootout loss to Sporting.

A 2-2 draw in Lisbon a week ago left this last-16 tie finely poised and it would go all the way at the Emirates Stadium, Sporting advancing 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

The visitors were perfect from 12 yards but Martinelli’s tame effort was saved in the first ever shootout at the Emirates.

As Kim Kardashian watched on, the reality for Arsenal is that all their hopes of a trophy this season now rest on their Premier League title charge, which continues at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Granit Xhaka’s first goal since October had Arsenal ahead but they failed to build on that advantage before conceding a spectacular equaliser, reminiscent of the goal Nayim scored against the Gunners in the 1995 Cup Winners’ Cup final as Pedro Goncalves struck from over 49 yards out.

Substitute Leandro Trossard saw a shot turned onto the woodwork in the first half of extra-time before Manuel Ugarte was sent off, shown a second yellow for a lunge on Bukayo Saka.

The pressure ramped up in the shootout as the first seven takers all converted before Martinelli failed to do so, allowing Nuno Santos to smash home the decisive kick.

Mikel Arteta named a strong XI despite fighting on two fronts, with the Premier League title race no doubt his top priority as the Gunners sit five points clear at the summit – Gabriel Jesus was back in the starting line-up for the first time since returning from knee surgery.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Emirates Stadium
Granit Xhaka was on target to fire Arsenal ahead (John Walton/PA)

He lost Takehiro Tomiyasu to injury with less than 10 minutes on the clock as he limped off to be replaced by Ben White.

Jesus had his first sight of the Sporting goal with 15 minutes played but could not steer home a Reiss Nelson cross

Arsenal went ahead inside 20 minutes, Jorginho with a fine pass to Martinelli, whose shot was saved by Antonio Adan but Xhaka made no mistake in turning home the rebound.

While things were going well in front of goal, Arsenal lost their second player to injury within the opening quarter of the contest when William Saliba limped off and Rob Holding came on in the centre of defence.

Jesus was again prevented from marking his comeback with a goal as Adan made a brilliant low stop to keep out the Brazilian’s effort on the half hour.

The forward was replaced by Trossard at half-time but Arsenal’s game was still not clicking like it has done in the Premier League and the tie was soon levelled in remarkable circumstances.

Sporting won the ball in midfield and Goncalves spotted Ramsdale off his line, brilliantly lobbing the England goalkeeper from just inside the Arsenal half.

Arteta responded by bringing on the big-hitters as Saka and Thomas Partey were introduced in the immediate aftermath of the Sporting goal.

Ramsdale will have been unhappy to concede such a goal but made himself big to keep out Marcus Edwards when the former Tottenham man burst through one on one as the visitors began to dominate.

Neither side could find a winner in the 90, however, as the tie went to extra-time giving Arsenal an additional 30 minutes of football Arteta would have wanted to avoid.

Trossard forced a smart save from Adan, who tipped the Belgian’s effort onto the post as the hosts looked to turn the tide.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Jesus made his comeback from injury for the Gunners (John Walton/PA

Skipper Martin Odegaard was introduced, his first role a de facto cheerleader as he whipped the home fans into a frenzy for the closing stages.

Adan was again on hand to theatrically palm a Gabriel Magalhaes header over with the Brazil defender seeing his effort from the resulting corner hacked off the line.

Sporting were beginning to tire and their tackles became more desperate, Ugarte shown a second yellow card after clattering into Saka as Arsenal were the side pushing to win it.

The tie would ultimately be decided by a penalty shootout, Jerry St Juste was first up for the visitors and smashed his spot-kick past Ramsdale, who guessed the right way.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Emirates Stadium
Miguel Nuno Santos was celebrating his side’s victory (John Walton/PA)

Odegaard then stepped up for Arsenal and calmly slotted home, Ricardo Esgaio then re-establishing the lead before Saka was the next Arsenal man to tuck away from 12 yards.

Ramsdale got a hand to Goncalo Ignacio’s effort but could not keep it out as Trossard continued the scoring run to make it 3-3.

Arthur Gomes’ penalty sneaked in as Ramsdale again came close to saving, with Martinelli seeing his saved by Adan to put Sporting on the cusp.

Santos made no mistake as he smashed home to send the visitors through 5-3 on aggregate, with Arsenal still without a home knockout win in Europe since May 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
4
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 near Fort…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer’s hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
Exclusive: Aberdeenshire refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS…
4
10
Martyn Smith and John White
Deaths of Oban pensioners at hands of mentally ill neighbour to be probed by…

More from Press and Journal

CR0041733, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Friday, March 17th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Humza Yousaf plans to make Aberdeen the renewable energy capital
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket still affected by power cut
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are coming to Fochabers in May. Image: Speyfest.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham to play in Fochabers ahead of this year's Speyfest
CR0031057 Sir Ian Wood for EV supplement piece. Which focusses on ETZ planned for south of Aberdeen and the upcoming COP26 conf in Glasgow. Sir Ian Wood is photographed at the Wood Foundation, Blenheim House, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 22-09-2021`
Sir Ian seeks UK Government commitment to Acorn carbon capture project
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: March 20
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. (Image: Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the…
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades
Ferryhill Library is set to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Ferryhill community urged to pen 'library love letters' to councillors to save building from…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst Picture shows; Amber Hurst, confectioner at The Bread Guy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented