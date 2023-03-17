Mozambicans march to honour protest rapper after death aged 38

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mozambicans march to honour protest rapper after death aged 38

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 10:50 am
Protesters take part in a march supporting rapper Azagaia in Maputo, Mozambique (Tom Gauld/AP)
Protesters take part in a march supporting rapper Azagaia in Maputo, Mozambique (Tom Gauld/AP)

Mozambicans are planning marches across the country to honour Azagaia, a popular protest rapper and fierce government critic, who died last week.

Memorial marches are planned in every major city on Saturday for the musician who died after an epileptic seizure aged 38.

The nationwide demonstrations follow Azagaia’s funeral procession on Wednesday, in which thousands marched through the streets of Maputo, the capital, chanting protest slogans such as “resistance” and “power to the people”.

Riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd as it tried to carry Azagaia’s coffin past Ponta Vermelha, the president’s official residence.

Such mass demonstrations critical of President Filipe Nyusi’s government are rare in Mozambique.

“Azagaia was a hero of the people, more of a hero than the president, that is why we are taking him to the president’s house,” said Walter, a demonstrator who did not give his last name for his safety.

Speaking before the procession was dispersed, he said: “Nothing like this (march) has ever happened before.”

Azagaia, whose real name was Edson da Luz, was known for openly condemning government corruption in his music and garnered a large following, particularly among young people.

Commemorative marches are planned on Saturday in all of Mozambique’s 11 provinces, with 10s of thousands expected to attend.

However, police have refused to authorise a demonstration in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where the government has been fighting an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2017.

Authorities have told organisers in Cabo Delgado’s cities of Montepuez and Pemba that marches may be allowed on another day when public emotions have calmed down.

Mozambique has sometimes seen protests over the prices of fuel and bread but such mass demonstrations celebrating opposition activists are unusual.

The day after Azagaia died, a vigil was held in Maputo where hundreds came to hear tributes, many of which explicitly criticised the ruling party Frelimo.

”(Azagaia) never sided with any political party because he was the voice of the people,” Tirso Sitoe, an organiser of the vigil, told the Associated Press.

“He showed us that things have not changed since independence (in 1975). The only thing that has changed is the colour of (the rulers’) skin.”

Azagaia achieved a passionate following and notoriety with songs such as Povo No Poder (Power To The People) which was released in 2008 during protests over rising fuel prices.

The rapper accused politicians of stealing from ordinary people to fund their lives of luxury.

It has since become an anthem of opposition to the government.

Other songs commented on issues such as police brutality and drug trafficking.

In recognition of his popularity, Mozambican officials paid tribute to Azagaia.

“Mozambican music and culture are in mourning,” Mozambique’s minister of culture Eldevina Materula said.

Nonetheless, while he was alive Azagaia was often treated with hostility by the government.

His songs were generally censored on state media and the attorney general’s office accused him of inciting violence with the release of Povo No Poder.

