Russia to award pilots involved in US drone incident

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 12:09 pm
A Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel (US Department of Defence/AP)
A Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel (US Department of Defence/AP)

Russian fighter pilots involved in an incident with a US drone which resulted in its crash will be given state awards, the defence ministry has announced.

The move appears to signal Moscow’s intention to adopt a more aggressive stance toward future US surveillance flights.

The US military said it ditched the air force MQ-9 Reaper in the Black Sea on Tuesday after a pair of Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the surveillance drone and then one of them hit its propeller while it was flying in international airspace.

Moscow denies its warplanes hit the drone, alleging it crashed while making a sharp manoeuvre.

A Russian Su-27 exhaust after the jet approached the back of the MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea
A Russian Su-27 exhaust after the jet approached the back of the MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea (US Department of Defence/AP)

It said its warplanes reacted to a violation of a no-flight zone Russia has established in the area near Crimea amid the fighting in Ukraine.

On Friday, defence minister Sergei Shoigu lauded the pilots for preventing the drone from flying into the area Moscow has banned for flights.

The defence ministry said the ban is “in line with international norms”.

Moscow’s announcement on Friday comes a day after the US military released declassified 42-second colour footage showing a Russian Su-27 fighter jet approaching the back of the drone and releasing fuel as it passes in what appeared to be aimed at blinding the drone’s optical instruments to drive it from the area.

On a second approach, either the same jet or another Russian Su-27 which had been shadowing the MQ-9 hit the drone’s propeller, damaging a blade, according to the US military, which said it then ditched the aircraft in the sea.

The video excerpt does not show the collision although it does show the damage to the propeller.

A boy and Russian soldiers take part in an event to mark the ninth anniversary of the Crimea annexation from Ukraine in Yalta, Crimea
A boy and Russian soldiers take part in an event to mark the ninth anniversary of the Crimea annexation from Ukraine in Yalta, Crimea (AP)

The top US and Russian defence and military leaders spoke on Wednesday about the destruction of the drone, underscoring the event’s seriousness.

The calls between US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, joint chiefs of staff chairman General Mark Milley, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russian general staff, were the first since October.

While calling out Russia for “reckless” action, the White House also tried to avoid exacerbating tensions.

US officials emphasised that they have not been able to determine whether the Russian pilot intentionally struck the American drone and stressed that lines of communication with Moscow remain open.

Russian officials also emphasised the need to maintain lines of communication but harshly denounced the US action as arrogant disregard of Moscow’s no-flight zone.

“This is a clear sign that Russia will keep downing the American drones,” pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov wrote in a commentary on the award announcement.

People light candles during a peaceful action to honour the memory of those killed in the Mariupol drama theatre a year ago, in Kyiv, Ukraine
People light candles during a peaceful action to honour the memory of those killed in the Mariupol drama theatre a year ago, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

“This decision will receive a strong support from the Russian society that wants the government to toughen its policy.”

Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern about US intelligence flights close to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 amid strong international condemnation.

The Kremlin has accused the US and its allies of effectively becoming engaged in the conflict by providing weapons and sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

Some Russian officials said the US surveillance flights helped gather intelligence that allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets.

